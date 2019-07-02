Mike Pence Abruptly Called Back to White House, Speaking Event Canceled

Vice President Mike Pence abruptly canceled a planned New Hampshire speaking engagement Tuesday, with no official reason disclosed as of early afternoon Eastern time.

“Mike Pence’s planned trip to New Hampshire has been canceled. Air Force Two was diverted back to Washington, D.C., for undisclosed reasons.

“Officials said this was not an emergency situation,” New Hampshire-based WMUR tweeted.

#BREAKING UPDATES: @VP Mike Pence’s planned trip to New Hampshire has been canceled. Air Force Two was diverted back to Washington, D.C., for unknown reasons. Officials said this was not an emergency situation. This story will be updated >> https://t.co/tMUzHOtf4o #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/8AxT4TWRJl — WMUR TV (@WMUR9) July 2, 2019

According to WTBS in Boston, “A spokesperson for the vice president originally said Air Force 2 was turned around due to an ’emergency’ but a spokesperson for the organizers of the New Hampshire event has since clarified that it was a ‘diversion’ and not an emergency.”

Alyssa Farah, Pence’s press secretary, had not disclosed why Pence was recalled.

Something came up that required the @VP to remain in Washington, DC. It’s no cause for alarm. He looks forward to rescheduling the trip to New Hampshire very soon. — Alyssa Farah (@VPPressSec) July 2, 2019

We can confirm @VP is in the @WhiteHouse now but unclear if he’s meeting with @POTUS. Officials here trying to downplay any sense of crisis and insisting nothing wrong with @POTUS. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 2, 2019

NBC reporter Kelly O’Donnell said only that Pence was needed in the nation’s capital.

“Source close to VP tells me: ‘Something came up and the VP had to be back at the White House. It is not a cause for alarm,” she tweeted.

Source close to VP tells me:“Something came up and the VP had to be back at the White House. It is not a cause for alarm. “. We await more information on @vp abrupt change of travel plans that canceled or postponed NH event. — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) July 2, 2019

“VP’s office says that Pence has headed back to the WH from New Hampshire, but it is no cause for alarm, they say. He’ll reschedule the NH trip,” Politico’s Jake Sherman tweeted.

VP’s office says that Pence has headed back to the WH from New Hampshire, but it is no cause for alarm, they say. He’ll reschedule the NH trip. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 2, 2019

The trip was scheduled as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to highlight and address opioid abuse.

Pence had been scheduled to attend a roundtable discussion on addiction recovery and give a speech about the opioid crisis in New Hampshire.

Pence recently spoke out to criticize the Democratic Party’s opposition to the Trump administration’s plan for border security.

There is nothing compassionate about open borders. Those who advocate for open borders, free healthcare for illegal immigrants & making illegal immigration legal are making it easier for human traffickers to mistreat the poor & vulnerable. That is morally wrong & has to stop. pic.twitter.com/WFCrDsGjbi — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) July 1, 2019

“There is nothing compassionate about open borders. Those who advocate for open borders, free healthcare for illegal immigrants & making illegal immigration legal are making it easier for human traffickers to mistreat the poor & vulnerable. That is morally wrong & has to stop,” Pence tweeted.

The tweet reprised comments Pence made last week at the Faith and Freedom Coalition, The Christian Post reported.

“After spending the last six months denying there was a crisis at our southern border and doing nothing while our courageous and compassionate Customs and Border Protection personnel were overwhelmed by that crisis, now some Democrats want to lecture us about their moral concern,” Pence said last week.

“There’s nothing compassionate about refusing to change the laws that human traffickers use to take advantage of poor families,” he said then.

