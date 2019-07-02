SECTIONS
Mike Pence Abruptly Called Back to White House, Speaking Event Canceled

By Jack Davis
Published July 2, 2019 at 10:06am
Vice President Mike Pence abruptly canceled a planned New Hampshire speaking engagement Tuesday, with no official reason disclosed as of early afternoon Eastern time.

“Mike Pence’s planned trip to New Hampshire has been canceled. Air Force Two was diverted back to Washington, D.C., for undisclosed reasons.

“Officials said this was not an emergency situation,” New Hampshire-based WMUR tweeted.

According to WTBS in Boston, “A spokesperson for the vice president originally said Air Force 2 was turned around due to an ’emergency’ but a spokesperson for the organizers of the New Hampshire event has since clarified that it was a ‘diversion’ and not an emergency.”

Alyssa Farah, Pence’s press secretary, had not disclosed why Pence was recalled.

NBC reporter Kelly O’Donnell said only that Pence was needed in the nation’s capital.

“Source close to VP tells me: ‘Something came up and the VP had to be back at the White House. It is not a cause for alarm,” she tweeted.

“VP’s office says that Pence has headed back to the WH from New Hampshire, but it is no cause for alarm, they say. He’ll reschedule the NH trip,” Politico’s Jake Sherman tweeted.

The trip was scheduled as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to highlight and address opioid abuse.

Pence had been scheduled to attend a roundtable discussion on addiction recovery and give a speech about the opioid crisis in New Hampshire.

Pence recently spoke out to criticize the Democratic Party’s opposition to the Trump administration’s plan for border security.

“There is nothing compassionate about open borders. Those who advocate for open borders, free healthcare for illegal immigrants & making illegal immigration legal are making it easier for human traffickers to mistreat the poor & vulnerable. That is morally wrong & has to stop,” Pence tweeted.

The tweet reprised comments Pence made last week at the Faith and Freedom Coalition, The Christian Post reported.

“After spending the last six months denying there was a crisis at our southern border and doing nothing while our courageous and compassionate Customs and Border Protection personnel were overwhelmed by that crisis, now some Democrats want to lecture us about their moral concern,” Pence said last week.

“There’s nothing compassionate about refusing to change the laws that human traffickers use to take advantage of poor families,” he said then.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
