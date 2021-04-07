Former Vice President Mike Pence is returning to the battle for the future of America as he chairs Advancing American Freedom, an advocacy group that seeks to build upon the achievements of the Trump administration and rally conservatives.

“Advancing American Freedom plans to build on the success of the last four years by promoting traditional Conservative values and promoting the successful policies of the Trump Administration,” Pence said Wednesday in a news release on the group’s website.

“Conservatives will not stand idly by as the radical Left and the new administration attempt to threaten America’s standing as the greatest Nation in the world with their destructive policies.”

The goal of the group is to unite supporters of former President Donald Trump and traditional conservatives to prepare for the 2022 mid-term elections and beyond.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Vice President Pence, Americans experienced unprecedented prosperity. The policies that led to those accomplishments are now under attack by the radical Left and the Biden Administration, and the foundation of our Nation is under siege,” AAF Executive Director Paul Teller said.

TRENDING: Trump Describes Resurrection as 'Glorious,' Thanks God for 'Gift of Eternal Life' Given Through Christ

“Advancing American Freedom will push back against the Left’s agenda and champion policies across the country that advance American liberties, American strength and security, and American prosperity.”

The group’s leadership board includes major figures from the Trump administration and high-profile conservatives, including former senior counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and U.S. ambassador to the Holy See Callista Gingrich, former director of the U.S. National Economic Council Larry Kudlow and attorney Ed Meese, an adviser to former President Ronald Reagan.

Excited to launch @AmericanFreedom, an advocacy organization that will defend and build upon the successful policies of the Trump-Pence Administration. AAF will help defeat the Radical Left Agenda and Advance American Freedom for generations to come! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/tnR04lTCXb — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) April 7, 2021

The website highlights support for religious liberty, school choice and opposition to abortion among its core values.

Are you glad to see Mike Pence back in the public eye? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 85% (1459 Votes) 15% (251 Votes)

“Since the earliest days of our nation, America has stood for religious freedom. Our first settlers left their homes and all they knew for the chance to, as they said, ‘Begin the world [all] over again.’ They carved protections for religious liberty into the founding charters of our nation and our very earliest laws,” Pence said in a highlighted quote on the group’s site.

“And after our independence was won, the crafters of America’s Constitution enshrined religious liberty as the first of our American freedoms. Our Declaration of Independence proclaims that our precious liberties are not the gift of government, but rather they’re the unalienable rights endowed by our Creator. Americans believe that people should live by the dictates of their conscience, not the diktats of government.”

Trump told the Washington Examiner that he supports Pence’s effort.

“It was the most successful first term in American history,” the former president said in a statement. “Nice to see Mike highlighting some of our many achievements!”

RELATED: Mike Pence Is Preparing to Give His First Public Address Since Leaving Office

The Examiner framed the creation of the group and an upcoming South Carolina speech as Pence’s return to politics and a way to unite those on the outs with Democratic President Joe Biden in the White House.

“There’s no doubt when the vice president joined the ticket in 2016, there was a whole new voter that Donald Trump brought in with his focus on China and trade, and he won over a lot of blue-collar votes in the Midwest,” a Pence aide told the Examiner.

“This organization will focus on those winning policies that were at the center of that fusion between traditional conservativism and Trumpism.”

Another aide said the effort is less about a possible 2024 campaign than it is about pushing back against the Biden administration.

“Now, we are in a period where the Biden administration in two and half months have really just abandoned the policies that led to so much prosperity in the past four years, and it’s time for him to reemerge and be the voice to take on those policies,” the aide said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.