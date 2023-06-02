Mike Pence Learns His Fate in DOJ Investigation into Classified Docs Found at His Home

One of the more polarizing controversies in American history appears headed toward a fitting conclusion, at least for former Vice President Mike Pence.

The controversy in question involves the troves of classified documents that have been linked to former President Donald Trump, incumbent President Joe Biden and Pence.

Given the sensitive nature of those documents, the haphazard nature in which former presidents have been handling them is certainly cause for concern.

Trump and Biden are the most notable names linked to the classified documents scandal, which is understandable, given the likelihood of a 2024 general election showdown between the two. The former vice president has been swept up in the controversy all the same.

Pence came under scrutiny in January when a dozen classified documents were uncovered at his Indiana home.

At the time, Pence admitted the documents shouldn’t have been found in his possession.

“Let me be clear: Those classified documents should not have been in my personal residence,” Pence said back in January.

At the time, Pence was speaking at Florida International University in Miami, in part to promote his new memoir, but also to assume some responsibility for the documents found at his home.

“Mistakes were made, and I take full responsibility,” Pence said.

Fast-forward five months, and it appears that the former VP has nothing to actually assume responsibility for.

According to a Department of Justice letter obtained by CNN, the Justice Department will not be pursuing any charges against Pence over the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The investigation into the matter is officially closed.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department’s National Security Division have conducted an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified information,” the Justice Department letter to Pence’s attorney read. “Based on the results of that investigation, no criminal charges will be sought.”

CNN noted that, while Team Pence is happy with this decision, it was also what they had expected.

For Pence, this is unquestionably good news, as he can close a sordid chapter of his post-Trump political career.

But the timing of it is also suitable for Pence, as this effective exoneration comes just a week before many are expecting him to officially throw his hat into the ring of 2024 GOP primary candidates.

That particular field is rapidly getting crowded, however.

Presumptive favorite Donald Trump, someone with whom Pence is quite familiar, is still widely considered the most likely person to emerge from the field. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is largely viewed as Trump’s top contender.

Pence, meanwhile, is more likely to be slotted alongside 2024 GOP nominees Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott, as far as his viability for presidency goes.

Regardless, at this stage, it’s far too early to definitively predict the outcome of the GOP primaries. If anything, it’s more important to avoid any blunders than tout any successes at this stage of the electoral season.

And for Pence, it appears he has steered wide and clear of any potential issues with classified documents.

