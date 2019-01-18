Mike Pence Makes Surprise ‘March for Life’ Appearance, Delivers Special Message from Trump

Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise appearance at the 46th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

The march is to protest the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which overturned all state laws outlawing abortion nationwide.

Before making his unannounced visit, Pence appeared on a giant screen at the gathering held on the Washington Mall as he called into conservative commentator Ben Shapiro’s radio program, which was being broadcasted live from the march.

“It’s an extraordinarily important event,” Pence told Shapiro. “You think 46 years ago this month the majority of the Supreme Court of the United States turned its back on the unalienable right to life.”

“And here nearly a half-century later, generations of Americans have come together to say, ‘No, we are going to put the sanctity of life back at the center of American law,’ I believe in our lifetime we will accomplish that,” the vice president said to the cheers of the large crowd on-hand.

To the delight of march participants, Pence then showed up to the event in-person accompanied by his wife Karen.

He then introduced a video message from President Donald Trump, which once again garnered a strong positive response from the audience.

“This is a movement founded on love and grounded in the nobility and dignity of every human life,” Trump said. “When we look into the eyes of a newborn child, we see the beauty and the human soul and majesty of God’s creation.”

In a tweet after his appearance at the event, Pence highlighted some of the actions the Trump administration has taken to advance the pro-life cause.

They included reinstating the Mexico City Policy, which prevents U.S. government money from being used to promote abortions overseas.

The administration also instituted a rule change that allows states to deny abortion providers funding through Medicaid reimbursements.

The change was upheld by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday, when the judges overturned a lower court’s injunction that had blocked defunding Planned Parenthood in Texas.

Spoke w/ @BenShapiro & all his listeners at @March_For_Life about how @POTUS has been STANDING for LIFE. We’ve reinstated the Mexico City Policy, allowed states to defund Planned Parenthood & nominated judges who will uphold our God-given liberties enshrined in our Constitution. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 18, 2019

Pence also touted the administration’s nomination of “judges who will uphold our God-given liberties enshrined in the Constitution.”

Trump was the first president to attend the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List Gala in Washington, D.C., last spring.

In introducing him at the gala, Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser said, “President Trump has done everything in his power to protect unborn children and their mothers and get American taxpayers out of the abortion business.”

