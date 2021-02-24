Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Mike Pence Reveals What His Post-White House Relationship with Trump Is Like: Report

×
By Erin Coates
Published February 24, 2021 at 11:21am
Mewe Share P Share

Former Vice President Mike Pence reportedly told a group of lawmakers Tuesday that he maintains a close friendship with former President Donald Trump, despite the alleged drama between the two toward the end of the administration.

Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, who chairs the conservative Republican Study Committee, told CNN that a group of committee members met at Pence’s transition office on Tuesday afternoon to talk about the way forward for the party.

The congressman said that Trump’s actions ahead of the Jan. 6 incursion into the Capitol “never came up.”

TRENDING: Fred Weinberg: 3 Reasons the Lawsuit Against Mike Lindell Will Blow Up in Dominion's Face

“He spoke very favorably about his relationship with President Trump,” Banks told CNN.

“I got the sense they speak often and maintain the same personal friendship and relationship now that they have for four years.”

An anonymous source reportedly told CNN on Monday that Trump and Pence’s relationship was “amicable” and the two have spoken twice since President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Banks said that Pence, who had chaired the RSC when he was a member of the House, made comparisons of the current political dynamic to that of 2009.

Are you surprised that Trump and Pence have remained friends?

“He talked about how in 2009, the new Democrat President, Democrat House, Democrat Senate — how similar that moment was to this moment,” Banks told CNN.

“A massive spending deal Democrats pushed in 2009 that overreached, every single [House] Republican voted against in 2009. That sure looks like the $1.9 trillion bill that’s on the floor this week.”

“The more Democrats overreach, the more likely we are going to have a 2010 type midterm to win back the majority,” Banks added. “He sort of senses the similarity in that moment to this moment.”

Pence also declined an invitation to speak at this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, but Banks expects him to be more visible in the upcoming months.

“He’ll be launching an organization defending the successful Trump-Pence record of the last four years,” Banks said.

RELATED: Mike Pence Announces His Next Career Move

Earlier this month, Pence announced that he had joined The Heritage Foundation as a distinguished visiting fellow.

“The Heritage Foundation helped shape my conservative philosophy for decades and played a pivotal role advancing conservative policies throughout the Trump Administration,” Pence said in a news release on the foundation’s website.

“I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working with the all-star team at Heritage as we continue to take the case for a strong national defense, free markets and traditional values to policymakers across the Nation and to every American who cherishes our Heritage of Freedom.”

The news release confirmed that Pence will be advising experts on public policy issues, delivering speeches on such issues and contributing to a monthly column for The Daily Signal.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Nancy Pelosi Confuses Republican Senator with a Famous Actor
House Republicans Warn Biden About 'Grave Risk' of What the Left Is Pushing
Biden Nominee Refuses to Name a Single Abortion Restriction That He Supports
Mike Pence Reveals What His Post-White House Relationship with Trump Is Like: Report
Votes for Controversial Biden Nominee Abruptly Postponed, Signaling Confirmation Could Be in Jeopardy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×