Mike Pence Shares How He and Trump Parted Ways After the Jan. 6 Capitol Incursion

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that he “parted amicably” with former President Donald Trump days after the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

Pence was asked about his relationship with Trump on Monday during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who inquired specifically about their disagreements over certifying the 2020 presidential election.

“Look, you can’t spend almost five years in a political foxhole with somebody without developing a strong relationship,” the former vice president said.

He added that Jan. 6 “was a tragic day in the history of our Capitol” and that “we finished our work” after police secured the building from rioters seeking to block the certification.







Trump continuously pressured Pence not to decertify the results of the disputed election.

The certification was temporarily delayed after rioters stormed the Capitol but was completed in the early hours of Jan. 7.

“The president and I sat down a few days later and talked through all of it,” Pence told Hannity.

“I can tell you that we parted amicably at the end of the administration, and we have talked a number of times since we both left office,” he said.

Though Pence said that he and Trump are on good terms and have spoken recently, he has also said that they still look at Jan. 6 differently.

The former vice president said in June that he was “proud” to certify the election despite Trump’s pressuring him not to, and a few weeks before that, he said that he and Trump may never see “eye to eye” about that day.

“You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office,” Pence said. “And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day.

“But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years!”

