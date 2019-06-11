Mike Pence Speaks Out on Decision To Bar Embassies from Flying LGBT Flags

Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration’s decision not to fly the rainbow flag for LGBT Pride Month was the “right decision” in an interview with NBC News on Monday.

“I’m aware that the State Department indicated that on the flagpole of our American embassies that one flag should fly and that’s the American flag and I support that,” he said.

Pence was asked if he felt like the decision ran “counter” to President Trump’s tweet of support for LGBT Pride Month.

“Look, as the President said on the night we were elected, we’re proud to be able to serve every American,” the vice president said.

Pence said that he and Trump were very passionate about their service to the American people, adding that “when it comes to the American flagpole and American embassies and capitals around the world, having the one American flag fly is the right decision.”

TRENDING: Family Blames Uber After 12-Year-Old Girl Rides Uber Alone to Parking Garage To Take Her Own Life

Earlier last week, the Trump administration reportedly received requests from U.S. embassies, including those in Israel, Germany, Brazil and Latvia, to fly the rainbow flag in support of LGBT Pride Month.

The administration denied the requests.

Spokeswoman for the State Department Morgan Ortagus said that Mike Pompeo believed the only flag that should be flown outside of a U.S. embassy building is the American flag.

However, she said that embassies could have the option of displaying their support during the month using alternative methods, but the flagpole should be reserved specifically for the American flag.

Do you think the U.S. Embassies should fly the rainbow flag? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (6 Votes) 99% (397 Votes)

“You can do a simple, easy Google or Twitter search and see the pictures of members of embassies and ambassadors, people of the foreign service celebrating Pride throughout the world,” Ortagus said.

The policy regarding the flag is sharply different from the policy of the Obama administration.

During the Obama presidency, LGBT flags were allowed to be flown underneath the American flag as long as they were smaller.

At the end of May, President Trump acknowledged Pride Month saying the LGBT community has made “outstanding contributions” to “our great nation.” He also noted the work his administration is doing to decriminalize homosexuality around the world.

As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

RELATED: Here Are The Businesses That Signed Letter Against Restricted Abortion Access: ‘Don’t Ban Equality’

….on the basis of their sexual orientation. My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.