Mike Pence Speaks Out on Decision To Bar Embassies from Flying LGBT Flags

Vice President of the United States Mike Pence delivers remarks at the DC premiere of the film, "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition" at Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum on May 14, 2019 in Washington, DC.

By Steven Beyer
Published June 11, 2019 at 10:59am
Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration’s decision not to fly the rainbow flag for LGBT Pride Month was the “right decision” in an interview with NBC News on Monday.

“I’m aware that the State Department indicated that on the flagpole of our American embassies that one flag should fly and that’s the American flag and I support that,” he said.

Pence was asked if he felt like the decision ran “counter” to President Trump’s tweet of support for LGBT Pride Month.

“Look, as the President said on the night we were elected, we’re proud to be able to serve every American,” the vice president said.

Pence said that he and Trump were very passionate about their service to the American people, adding that “when it comes to the American flagpole and American embassies and capitals around the world, having the one American flag fly is the right decision.”

Earlier last week, the Trump administration reportedly received requests from U.S. embassies, including those in Israel, Germany, Brazil and Latvia, to fly the rainbow flag in support of LGBT Pride Month.

The administration denied the requests.

Spokeswoman for the State Department Morgan Ortagus said that Mike Pompeo believed the only flag that should be flown outside of a U.S. embassy building is the American flag.

However, she said that embassies could have the option of displaying their support during the month using alternative methods, but the flagpole should be reserved specifically for the American flag.

“You can do a simple, easy Google or Twitter search and see the pictures of members of embassies and ambassadors, people of the foreign service celebrating Pride throughout the world,” Ortagus said.

The policy regarding the flag is sharply different from the policy of the Obama administration.

During the Obama presidency, LGBT flags were allowed to be flown underneath the American flag as long as they were smaller.

At the end of May, President Trump acknowledged Pride Month saying the LGBT community has made “outstanding contributions” to “our great nation.” He also noted the work his administration is doing to decriminalize homosexuality around the world.

Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
