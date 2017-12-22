Mike Pence Stands up in Front of Troops in Afghanistan, Delivers a Message Direct From the President

Speaking Thursday night to U.S. troops at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, Vice President Mike Pence delivered a message that he said came directly from President Donald Trump.

Noting that “it is humbling for me to address this force for freedom in this ancient land,” Pence relayed Trump’s greetings to the servicemembers in attendance.

He then explained that before embarking on the trip, he had asked the president if he had anything in particular he would like to say to the troops.

“Before I left the Oval Office yesterday, I asked the president if he had a message for our troops here in Afghanistan,” Pence said.

Without missing a beat, Trump told his vice president that he wanted to express his love for those Americans serving their country abroad.

“He looked at me without hesitation from behind the Resolute Desk, and he said, tell them I love them,” the vice president recalled.

“And during this special season, I know that President Trump was speaking for every American,” he added.

Pence recognized that being away from their homes and families must be difficult for the troops. But despite that, he said their sacrifice is important because it keeps Americans safe. What’s more, the vice president pointed out that Americans do not take this sacrifice for granted.

“I just want you all to know that you’re on the hearts of the American people,” Pence stated. “In gatherings large and small all across this country, in communities from which you come, I know there will be a place saved at the dinner table for every one of you.”

“And I also want you to know that millions of Americans will breathe a prayer of thanks for your service and for your safety as you stand for our freedom in this distant land.”

Pence went on to praise the troops as “patriots” and “heroes” who did not hesitate “to serve and defend our nation.”

“And while you come from the rest of us, you are the best of us,” he stated. “Every day you prove a truth of history anew: The armed forces of the United States are the world’s greatest force for good, and you are a part of those armed forces here in Afghanistan.”

As The Western Journal reported, Pence’s visit to Afghanistan had been kept secret for security purposes. It was the first time he has been to the nation as vice president, according to Politico.

The trip came several months after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would escalate its military activity in the country, in part by deploying thousands more troops there.

During his speech, Pence emphasized that this new strategy will help the U.S. prevail.

I told our troops in Afghanistan that under this Commander-in-Chief and because of their courage, I believe with all my heart that Afghanistan will be free and America will be safe, and we'll WIN this fight. pic.twitter.com/gMTJ8CvF61 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) December 22, 2017

“We are staying in that fight, and we will see it through until the end,” he said at Bagram Airfield. “Under President Donald Trump, the armed forces of the United States will remain engaged in Afghanistan until we eliminate the terrorist threat to our homeland, to our people, once and for all.”

“I believe victory is closer than ever before,” the vice president added. “I believe with all my heart that Afghanistan will be free and America will be safe and we’ll win this fight.”

Pence was not the only one to make an unannounced trip this week to visit U.S. servicemembers.

On Thursday, Trump unexpectedly traveled to Walter Reed Medical Center to meet with wounded warriors.

