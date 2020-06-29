Mike Pence wasn’t playing.

In what seems to have become a game among mainstream media hosts to try to get the vice president to say the phrase “black lives matter,” John Dickerson of the CBS News show “Face the Nation” took the latest stab at it on Sunday.

And he came up empty as Pence cited the example of the Martin Luther King Jr. as well as the radically leftist politics of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“One thing protesters would like to hear is leaders say, ‘black lives matter,’” Dickerson said. “You won’t say that. Why?”

Pence, who was badgered about the same topic a week ago by a Philadelphia reporter trying to make a name for himself, had to know the question was coming. But he still handled it with the kind of grace that’s foreign to the Black Lives Matter leaders who are getting so much airtime abusing the United States on the mainstream networks.

“All my life, I’ve been inspired by the example of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Pence said.

“I cherish the progress that we have made towards a more perfect union for African-Americans throughout our history,” he said. “And I’ve aspired throughout my career to be a part of that ongoing work. It’s really a hard issue for me. And as a pro-life American, I also believe that all life matters, born and unborn.

“But what I see in the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement is a political agenda of the radical left that would defund the police –”

The interviewer attempted to cut him off.

“Leave that out of it,” Dickerson said.

Leave that out of it?

Leave out the demonstrably leftist politics, leave out the “defund the police” nonsense, leave out the blatantly election-driven “we need to get Trump out of office” stance of Black Lives Matter leaders?

That would be like leaving abortion out of a discussion about Planned Parenthood’s status as a 501 (c)(3) organization. Planned Parenthood traffics in the blood of innocent children. Black Lives Matter activists traffic in violence and threats of violence.

Only a liar, a fool or that disheartening mixture of both that makes up so many in the mainstream media today would try to pretend otherwise.

As is evident to literally anyone who follows the news — or has even turned on a television in the United States since the movement exploded in the public eye in 2014 — violent, leftist politics is inextricably mixed with both Black Lives Matter’s tactics and its ultimate goals.

But the mainstream media doesn’t want to talk about that.

The mainstream media doesn’t want to talk about the lies that surrounded the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, six years ago, when Brown was killed while assaulting a police officer. (“Hands up, don’t shoot,” the lying protesters chanted.)

The mainstream media doesn’t want to talk about the studies that have thoroughly and repeatedly debunked the lie at the heart of the Black Lives Matter movement today — that police officers in the United States, and the country itself, are irredeemably racist, bent on exterminating African-Americans.

(The Manhattan Institute’s Heather MacDonald’s work on this would shock every American who depends solely on the mainstream media for information.)

As Pence made clear in his statement, all lives should matter to all Americans, particularly those in national leadership positions. And for Pence that includes the lives of the unborn.

(In fact, if Black Lives Matter was really interested in taking on an organization dedicated to exterminating African-Americans, it might want to check out those Planned Parenthood clinics that have a way of locating themselves in areas where they can destroy the lives of black babies in obscene numbers.)

Fortunately, Dickerson’s “leave that out of it” failed to derail Pence from making his point.

“That would tear down monuments, that would press a radical left agenda and support calls for the kind of violence that has beset the very communities that they say that they’re advocating for,” Pence continued. “I’ve literally met with African-American leaders around this country, and in the national capital area, who made it clear to us they want law and order, they want peace in our streets.”

Dickerson appeared not to have listened to a word.

“So you won’t say, ‘black lives matter,’” he said.

Pence was unflappable in his response.

“John, I really believe that all lives matter, and that’s where the heart of the American people lies,” he said.

Those words are heresy to the shameless Democratic politicians in Washington and throughout the country, and for the caterwauling, senselessly destructive mobs in the streets — mainly white leftists — who are blasphemously trying to claim the mantle of the civil rights movement of MLK.

But in an era where a ludicrously biased media is skewing its coverage of every national issue — from the coronavirus pandemic to the economy to the malicious violence of Black Lives Matter rioters — in the way most damaging to President Donald Trump, the vice president was right on point.

For a deliberately obtuse journalist like Dickerson and his tribe, getting Pence to say “black lives matter” might be a game.

But the vice president isn’t playing.

With the future of the country at stake, the stakes are too high.

