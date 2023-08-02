Share
Mike Pence Turns on Trump for Good, Sides with Biden Regime After Trump's Third Indictment

 By Johnathan Jones  August 2, 2023 at 9:51am
Former Vice President Mike Pence attacked former President Donald Trump on Twitter after Trump was indicted by the Justice Department.

On Tuesday, special counsel Jack Smith announced a four-charge indictment — his second of Trump — related to the former president’s decision to challenge the 2020 election results and the January 2021 disturbance at the Capitol.

Trump is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Pence sided with the federal government in a series of tweets on Tuesday evening.

“Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” Pence said.

Calling Trump’s 2024 campaign a “distraction,” Pence criticized his former boss and promoted his own campaign, which has struggled to resonate with voters.

The former vice president was excoriated online by conservatives for his response to the indictment, which came a day after President Joe Biden and his son Hunter were credibly accused of corruption and influence peddling.

Smith, in an announcement of the charges against Trump, said the former president used “lies” about the 2020 election in order to inspire an “attack on our nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021.”

Trump faces another federal indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents and New York state charges of falsifying business records.

Conversation