Mike Pence Unashamedly Shares the True Meaning of Christmas

Vice President Mike Pence visited the U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan to share a special Christmas message.

“And for all of you who, like my family, in the coming days will look to a manger, and who will once again in your hearts claim the promise announced on a holy night — of peace on Earth and good will toward men — let me say, from the First Family and my family, from families all across America: Merry Christmas,” he said in his speech to U.S. service members.

I know there are many faith traditions represented among our troops in Afghanistan. No matter their background & belief, I hope they find renewal & renewed strength in this season. From the First Family and my family and families all across America: Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/cV56Vpcxeb — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) December 22, 2017

Pence acknowledged that “there’s many faith traditions represented here” among the troops, but then continued to spread his message about the celebration of the coming of Jesus.

“And no matter your background and belief, I hope you find renewal and renewed strength in this season,” he said.

The Vice President’s Christmas message was accompanied by an outline of the new strategy of increased U.S. military activity in Afghanistan.

“We are staying in that fight, and we will see it through until the end,” he said.

Pence visited Afghanistan to deliver the speech to U.S. troops and to meet with top Afghani government officials. He met with chief executive Abdullah Abdullah and President Ashraf Ghani at the presidential palace before his speech at Bagram Airfield.

“I said to them what I say to you now,” he said. “Under President Donald Trump, the armed forces of the United States will remain engaged in Afghanistan until we eliminate the terrorist threat to our homeland, to our people, and once and for all.”

I told our troops in Afghanistan that under this Commander-in-Chief and because of their courage, I believe with all my heart that Afghanistan will be free and America will be safe, and we'll WIN this fight. pic.twitter.com/gMTJ8CvF61 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) December 22, 2017

Pence also passed on Trump’s best wishes to the troops in his speech.

“It was a few months ago when President Trump said to me he wanted me to get there — he wanted me to get there before a special holiday for the American people,” he said. “Just to make sure you knew that he was thinking of you and that millions of the American people have you on our hearts.”

During Pence’s trip, President Donald Trump was visiting wounded warriors at Walter Reed Medical Center with his own Christmas message.

“We’re just going to wish them a merry Christmas, a happy new year and we love those people,” Trump said before boarding Marine One.

The Vice President had one last message to the troops in Afghanistan in honor and memory of fallen soldiers and to “let their families know that we will never forget their service or sacrifice in Afghanistan.”

He quoted the Bible and said, “No greater love is a man than this, that he should lay down his life for his friends.”

“And to all of you, may God bless you. May God bless all who wear the uniform of the United States here in Afghanistan and across the wider world,” Pence concluded. “May God bless the good people of Afghanistan and may God continue to bless the United States of America.”

