Mike Pence Wastes No Time, Blasts ‘Far-Left Agenda’ of Democratic Debate

The first debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary was not through its second commercial break Wednesday night when Vice President Mike Pence made his first remarks on the vast pool of candidates and their policy prescriptions.

After several rounds of questioning on increased taxes, public health care and unrestricted access to taxpayer-funded abortion, the vice president took the opportunity to point out just how far the 10 Democrats on stage are from heartland America.

“Democrats are in Miami tonight to make their case for more taxes, more regulation, and less freedom,” Pence wrote in a tweet.

“Their far-left agenda is out-of-touch with the American people,” he added.

Democrats are in Miami tonight to make their case for more taxes, more regulation, and less freedom. Their far-left agenda is out-of-touch with the American people. #DemDebate — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) June 27, 2019

TRENDING: Breaking: Dow Closes Week Setting New Record Not Seen in over 80 Years

Pence did not stop with swipes at the Democrats attempts to constantly one-up one another on every progressive policy mentioned.

He proceeded, reminding voters that President Donald Trump and his administration have been hard at work on deregulating and growing the economy for more than two years.

Do you think the Democrats are out of touch? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (3686 Votes) 1% (30 Votes)

And that electing any of the debaters — which included former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar — would only result in tax hikes and regulatory burdens for the average American.

“The last 2.5 years under @realDonaldTrump have been 2.5 years of action, 2.5 years of results, and 2.5 years of promises made and promises kept!” Pence wrote in another tweet.

The last 2.5 years under @realDonaldTrump have been 2.5 years of action, 2.5 years of results, and 2.5 years of promises made and promises kept! #MAGA — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) June 27, 2019

Since Election Day 2016, businesses large and small have created over 5.8 million new jobs. 2020 Democrats want to roll back that progress – we can’t let that happen. #DemDebate — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) June 27, 2019

RELATED: President Trump Guarantees Mike Pence’s Status on 2020 Ticket

“Since Election Day 2016, businesses large and small have created over 5.8 million new jobs. 2020 Democrats want to roll back that progress,” the vice president wrote.

“We can’t let that happen.”

Mike Pence Goes on Offensive, Blasts Dem Debate with Savage Summary Scroll down to comment below.