Mike Pence Wastes No Time, Blasts ‘Far-Left Agenda’ of Democratic Debate

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published June 26, 2019 at 7:38pm
The first debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary was not through its second commercial break Wednesday night when Vice President Mike Pence made his first remarks on the vast pool of candidates and their policy prescriptions.

After several rounds of questioning on increased taxes, public health care and unrestricted access to taxpayer-funded abortion, the vice president took the opportunity to point out just how far the 10 Democrats on stage are from heartland America.

“Democrats are in Miami tonight to make their case for more taxes, more regulation, and less freedom,” Pence wrote in a tweet.

“Their far-left agenda is out-of-touch with the American people,” he added.

Pence did not stop with swipes at the Democrats attempts to constantly one-up one another on every progressive policy mentioned.

He proceeded, reminding voters that President Donald Trump and his administration have been hard at work on deregulating and growing the economy for more than two years.

Do you think the Democrats are out of touch?

And that electing any of the debaters — which included former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar — would only result in tax hikes and regulatory burdens for the average American.

“The last 2.5 years under @realDonaldTrump have been 2.5 years of action, 2.5 years of results, and 2.5 years of promises made and promises kept!” Pence wrote in another tweet.

“Since Election Day 2016, businesses large and small have created over 5.8 million new jobs. 2020 Democrats want to roll back that progress,” the vice president wrote.

“We can’t let that happen.”

Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia is an undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. A regular contributor with The Western Journal since September of 2018, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







Mike Pence Wastes No Time, Blasts 'Far-Left Agenda' of Democratic Debate
