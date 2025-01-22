Former Vice President Mike Pence is looking to hamstring President Donald Trump’s administration.

The Daily Wire reported in an exclusive from Jan. 14 that Pence’s organization, Advancing American Freedom, wants senators to vote against Trump’s pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Their opposition to Kennedy stems from his stance on abortion.

In a letter obtained by the Daily Wire, the organization says his position on abortion is, “completely out of step with the strong, pro-life record of the first Trump Administration,” citing previous comments by RFK Jr believing women should be able to abort, “even if [the baby] is full term.”

RFK Jr. met with senators in December including Republican Josh Hawley on Dec. 17, 2024.

He reportedly told Hawley, “all of his deputies at HHS would be pro-life” while communicating he would block federal funds going to NGOs that that support abortion, end tax dollars going to abortions domestically, and reinstate a ban on Title X money going to groups that are pro-abortion.

Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin told Daily Wire in his conversation with Kennedy that the latter indicated his position would be the president’s.

“He goes: ‘I’m serving at the will of the President of the United States, and it’s his policies that I will put forth. And so we may not agree on every single issue, but we agree 100%, we shouldn’t even be having abortions in this world anyways. But my policies are not what I’m pushing forward, it’s the president’s, and I think the country knows where the president is on that, and so therefore, that’s my position,” Mullin said, relaying his words.

Mullin stated on that note, “If he’s willing to say that, I have no problems with him becoming Secretary of HHS. And I will support him completely.”

AAF wants RFK Jr. to provide more clarity on his stance given previous remarks like those from June 2024 when he said, “that abortion should be legal up until a certain number of weeks, and restricted thereafter.”

AAF wants to know of him, “When do you believe that life should be protected?” also asking him in their letter if any circumstances exist when the unborn should not be protected.

Politico reports Kennedy can only lose three Republican votes for confirmation if every Democrat opposes him.

It looks like Pence — as Trump’s former vice president — is stepping back in to cause problems for his old boss.

With AAF opposing him, RFK Jr. is getting the full spectrum of opposition.

On the left, his skepticism of vaccines sparks concern while some on the right see him not being the ideal pro-life public servant.

At the very least, Kennedy’s statements to Mullin that his views will be what Trump wants are reassuring.

Abortion is a monumental issue of the greatest moral significance, but other matters are at stake if Kennedy doesn’t get the job.

His promise to address issues of health for a chronically sick and overweight population could — quite literally — be life changing.

RFK Jr. needs to inspire confidence in GOP senators; AAF doesn’t want to make that easy.

