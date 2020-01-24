SECTIONS
Mike Pence's Team Refutes Reports of Snub from Prince Charles with Video of the Two Together

By Jack Davis
Published January 23, 2020 at 6:19pm
Vice President Mike Pence’s office aggressively pushed back Thursday against social media chatter that Britain’s Prince Charles had snubbed Pence while the two were both at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.

A video that surfaced Thursday and soon went viral showed Prince Charles moving down a line of dignitaries, shaking everyone’s hand until he came to Pence, with whom the prince kept eye contact as he passed.

Many said the video showed a clear snub.

After the uproar, Katie Waldman, Pence’s press secretary, shared a video of the prince and the VP talking to each other.

And CBS’ Mark Knoller tweeted out a photo of Pence appearing to laugh at one of the prince’s remarks.

Pence was at the event representing the United States. President Donald Trump did not attend but contributed a comment for a commemorative book for the event, according to The Washington Post.

“We have a fundamental and collective duty to ensure that each new generation knows the truth,” Trump wrote.

“The lessons of the Holocaust must forever be engrained in the consciousness so that we can fulfill our solemn and sacred promise that such evil and hatred will never again come to power.”

In his speech, Pence said the world cannot let the memory of the Holocaust fade away.

“We gather to fulfill a solemn obligation, an obligation of remembrance, to never allow the memory of those who died in the Holocaust to be forgotten by anyone anywhere in the world,” Pence said.

“Today we remember what happens when the powerless cry for help and the powerful refuse to answer.

Do you think the prince snubbed the vice president?

“Today we mourn with those who mourn and grieve with those who grieve. We remember the names and the faces and the promise of the six million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust,” the vice president went on.

“Today we also pay tribute to those who survived, who all these years have borne witness to that evil and have served mankind by their example.”

Pence said honoring the Holocaust required vigilance to monitor the current state of anti-Semitism.

“We must be prepared to confront and expose the vile tide of anti-Semitism that is fueling hate and violence all across the world, and we must stand together,” Pence said.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
