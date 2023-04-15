Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Friday that he will not seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

“Susan and I have concluded, after much consideration and prayer, that I will not present myself as a candidate to become President of the United States in the 2024 election,” Pompeo said in a statement.

“It is simplest, and most accurate, to say that this decision is personal. The time is not right for me and my family,” he said.

Susan and I have concluded, after much consideration and prayer, that I will not present myself as a candidate to become President of the United States in the 2024 election. pic.twitter.com/hxujBzGgkI — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) April 14, 2023

“At each stage of my public service — as a soldier, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and then as Director [of] the Central Intelligence Agency and as your Secretary of State — I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to advance America in a way that fit the time and the moment. This is not that time or that moment for me to seek elected office again,” he said.

Pompeo noted how “heartwarming and humbling it has been when strangers have told me they pray that I run to defend our nation’s Judeo-Christian heritage, our families and our country as the most exceptional in the history of civilization.”

Pompeo said he will advance American values in other ways.

“For now, Susan and I have concluded that we can best serve in roles we’ve been in before — as parents, Sunday school teachers, community leaders, and business leaders.

“There remains much to do and the conservative cause is worthy. This nation has given me more than I deserve — unimaginable opportunities. My duty to return that blessing to others remains and with His help I will fulfill that obligation,” he wrote.

“To those of you this announcement disappoints, my apologies. And to those of you this thrills, know that I’m 59 years-old. There remain many more opportunities for which the timing might be more fitting as presidential leadership becomes even more necessary,” he wrote.

“Don’t stop praying — not only for Susan, Nick, Rachael and me, but for America to remain as a beacon to those seeking life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Pompeo said, “While we care deeply about America, and the issues that I’ve been talking about this last year and a half — and frankly for decades — matter an awful lot, this isn’t our moment.”

Pompeo said the Republican Party needs to focus on issues, not personalities, noting that he is concerned about the U.S. losing its “military edge” and spending far more than it can afford.

He said Americans are “thirsting for people making arguments, not just tweets.”

“I don’t know if that will end up being President [Donald] Trump that the American people choose or if that’s who our party will choose to be its nominee. But I’m hopeful that it will be those debates about real arguments, things that really matter. And if that happens, America will be in a pretty damn good place,” he said.

The 2024 Republican presidential field includes Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are expected to also enter the race.

