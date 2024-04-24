Share
Commentary

Mike Rowe Adds Insult to Injury for Embattled Ivy League Schools with Pointed Comparison to Trade Schools

 By George C. Upper III  April 24, 2024 at 7:53am
Share

Mike Rowe, the award-winning host of such shows as “Dirty Jobs” and “Somebody’s Gotta Do it,” has seen what’s going on at college campuses around the U.S. — and he feels the way you and I probably do about it, pretty much.

Rowe posted a long statement to social media platform X Monday with a statement excoriating Columbia University and its president for their handling of the now week-long anti-Israel protests and “encampment” on school grounds.

Being a solutions-oriented guy, Rowe suggested some — both for the university itself, and for Americans fed up with the situation at our institutes of higher education.

First off, stop supporting Ivy League schools financially.

“For a guy who runs a foundation that sends young people to trade schools all over America — trade schools where I’m pleased to report, no one is calling for the extermination of Jews — today’s headlines are once again offering another excellent reason to consider redirecting whatever financial support you might earmark for the Ivy League, to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation,” he wrote.

Trending:
Arizona's Democratic Governor Vetoes 10 Bills Simultaneously, Including Anti-Squatting and Election Security Measures

“Why?” he asked rhetorically. “Because the Ivy League has truly lost its mind.”

Gee, Mike. Don’t beat around the bush. Tell us how you really feel.

What set Rowe off specifically was the fact that Columbia University President Nemat “Minouche” Shafik — an American economist who was born in Egypt — had “aannounced a new round of remote learning” to ensure the safety of Columbia’s student body and allow some time for tensions to cool.

“If I had a kid at Columbia, I’d be livid,” Rowe wrote. “It’s simply mind-boggling that the president of this university would rather consign her students to another crucible of remote learning, than permanently expel the protesters.”

Are you a fan of Mike Rowe?

“That’s what you get for $68,000 a year at Columbia — an administration who cowers in the face of thugs and bullies, and a university president who would rather make your kids try to learn off campus, than take a truly hard line with those students calling for the murder of Jews,” he wrote.

“For the love of God, expel them,” he added after describing some of the more egregious examples of anti-Semitism that have been seen at Columbia recently. “Calling for murder is not protected speech.”

One can only imagine how Rowe is feeling today, after Shafik set a midnight Tuesday deadline for protesters to dismantle their tent city and remove themselves from campus, and then backed down, giving another 48 hours for talks to continue, as The Western Journal noted earlier.

You can read Rowe’s entire statement below.

Related:
Mike Rowe Confirms He's Being Considered for His Dirtiest Job Yet


Protesters at Columbia and elsewhere are demanding that their schools divest themselves of financial involvement with Israel — by which they largely seem to mean that school funds should not be invested in companies that, for example, provide equipment to build Jewish settlements in land historically controlled by the Jews.

It would be ironic indeed if their protests instead led to Ivy League supporters ceasing donations to their alma maters and instead giving it to Rowe’s foundation.

Full disclosure: I’m not an Ivy League grad myself, but I’m the son of one, may he rest in peace. I do, however, value higher education — I have an undergraduate degree, a post-bacclaureate certificate and two graduate degrees. (All of which, I’m proud to say, I have actually used in my career.) That said, I’ve never given a dime to my university other than the tuition and fees I paid it.

But I’m certainly considering a donation to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation now. If you want to join me, there’s more information here.

But even if you don’t want to join me, you could do me a small favor: Just don’t give any money to Columbia. Please.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Arizona's Democratic Governor Vetoes 10 Bills Simultaneously, Including Anti-Squatting and Election Security Measures
Bidenomics: Inflation Killing The American Dream - $100k No Longer Enough To Survive in These States
Secret Document: Plans Being Made to Pave the Way for US Troops to Fight in Eastern Europe
'Completely Freak Accident' on Set of Upcoming Eddie Murphy Movie Injures, Hospitalizes Multiple Crew Members
Mike Rowe Adds Insult to Injury for Embattled Ivy League Schools with Pointed Comparison to Trade Schools
See more...

Conversation