Television star Mike Rowe, former host of the Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs” and current host of “Deadliest Catch,” offered a breath of fresh air filled with much-needed wisdom in a recent interview.

Appearing Wednesday on “Fox News Primetime,” Rowe discussed with host Brian Kilmeade America’s current political climate and his ideas for how to help unify the nation.

The overarching theme of Rowe’s discussion with Kilmeade was that in order for America to come together in a unified way, we must take on the responsibility of being considerate and loving toward our neighbors.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy told the nation in what has become one of the most famous quotes in American history, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” Rowe put his own spin on Kennedy’s line when he told Kilmeade, “Ask what you can do for your neighbor.”

Rowe said the division and lack of communication with those we disagree with is a huge problem in America, and one that the government alone cannot fix.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee: It's Day 2 and Biden Is Already Becoming a Disaster for Democrats

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“I don’t know about ‘unity’, I don’t know about conformity, that’s all macro-thinking,” Rowe said in reference to President Joe Biden’s calls for unity. “This is ‘Mike Rowe’ thinking. … I don’t think we get out of this because of the government. We are not going to get out of it without the government, but the government can’t possibly take care of what ails us right now.”

Government can only do so much when it comes to solving problems, and there is no shortage of instances in which regular people are needed to help facilitate change.

As an example of a private citizen who has stepped up when the government has failed, Rowe mentioned Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Portnoy saw a need to help small businesses affected by the pandemic, and started The Barstool Fund to help keep these struggling businesses afloat until the pandemic subsides.

From the bottom of our heart a huge THANK YOU to Dave & Barstool Sports! We are overwhelmed with gratitude. Barstool to the Moon! @stoolpresidente @BarstoolFund @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/FCnOTJq3Ab — Elmer’s Place (@Elmers_Place) January 20, 2021

To date, celebrities and citizens from across the country have donated nearly $30 million and have supported 167 small businesses as of Friday.

RELATED: Mike Rowe Calls Out the Hard Truth Behind the Dems' Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

This is the type of leadership that makes the United States of America special. Portnoy did not have to start this fund and could have easily run his business without thinking of anyone else, but he stepped up as a leader and has changed the lives of hundreds of people.

When it comes down to it, Portnoy’s actions and Rowe’s beliefs, even though he claims not to be religious, can be categorized by one everlasting, biblical truth — the truth of the Golden Rule.

Ironically, many of us are taught this simple rule, which is derived from Matthew 7:12 in the Bible, at a young age: “Do to others whatever you would like them to do to you.”

Do you think President Biden's call for unity will solve any problems? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (8 Votes) 99% (1582 Votes)

How many of our problems would be solved if more people treated others as they would like to be treated?

Biden can make “unity” a fundamental aspect of his presidency, but it can only go so far. The lack of discourse between disagreeing individuals and political parties can grow even more detrimental to the country than it is today, highlighting the need for citizens like you and I need to take the reins.

The key issues our nation faces were around before President Donald Trump and will likely be there after Biden leaves office. No elected official or administration can solve these problems alone, but the American people can make strides in ways that the government is not capable of.

The United States of America is and always will be the greatest nation in the world — not because of our government, but because of our citizens and values.

The American people are the bedrock of this nation, and we have the potential to make this country greater than it has ever been before.

We will always have disagreements with our neighbors. However, these disagreements can only do harm when we lose respect for the opposing party and stop listening to their positions.

“In the midst of extraordinary prosperity, we’re also living through a crisis. Our communities are collapsing, and people are feeling more isolated, adrift, and purposeless than ever before,” Nebraska GOP Sen. Ben Sasse, a longtime advocate for communities and positive dialogue among neighbors, wrote in his book “Them: Why We Hate Each Other — and How to Heal.”

“Politics is a place people look to try to find meaning in the absence of these other communities that actually can make you happy.” — @BenSasse pic.twitter.com/alhOIgMSwX — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) October 14, 2018

We cannot fall victim to this crisis highlighted by Sasse. As Americans, it is imperative that we not only hear, but also listen to one another.

It is so important that we love our neighbors and treat them as we would like to be treated in order to tone down this divided political climate. If we do, we can propel the American experiment toward its full potential.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.