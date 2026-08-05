Mike Rowe Shuts Down Leftist Critics One by One After His Truth Bomb About Democrats Triggers Backlash

Television personality Mike Rowe decided to make an appeal to the Democratic Party — stop coddling socialist politicians if you want the support of regular people.

In delivering his message on Sunday via social media platform Facebook, the former “Dirty Jobs” host had leftist critics gravitate to his message, only to put them in their place.

That day, Rowe had linked a YouTube video from “Real Time with Bill Maher,” where the host spoke about Democrats embracing the Democratic Socialists of America. Here, Maher does another one of his monologues laden with comedic relief where he riffs on a politically relevant topic.

Rowe took the chance to give his take.

“We have an opportunity — Democrats, in particular — to speak out loudly and clearly against an ideology that has been proven, demonstrably, to be a really bad idea.”

“It’s alarming to see how quickly communism has been embraced by so many, but it’s even more alarming, to see how many have yet to condemn it, in favor of sheltering under a ‘big tent,’” Rowe said.

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After mentioning California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s welcoming of socialists for a power in numbers strategy to take Congress, Rowe said the DSA candidates have been forthcoming in their positions.

“They have clearly articulated precisely what they want, and exactly what they will try to accomplish if they gain power. No borders. No police. No prisons. No Senate.”

“From each according to his needs, from each according to his abilities, and so forth. They are literally quoting Karl Marx, and they are literally on the record as desiring to completely dismantle our government and replace it with actual communism. And the Governor of California says he will campaign on their behalf, if doing so will result in a Congressional win. Truly amazing.”

He noted, “If the DSA continues to grow in popularity, and the Democrats actually campaign on their behalf, I think it’ll be the largest political blunder in my lifetime.”

Rowe concluded by saying the party was missing an opportunity in disavowing this type of messaging.

“Seems to me, that this is best opportunity Democrats will ever have to make some kind of reasonable appeal to Independents, and those not on board with this administration.”

A follow-up post from Monday had Rowe responding to critics of his initial post in a lengthy rebuttal, quoting several of them.

“Shelley Armour writes… ‘Mike! You know there is a difference between democratic socialism and communism, right’?”

He told this user, “Yes, I know there’s a difference, and I understand what the difference is. The larger point, and the fundamental flaw with your comment, is that you seem to believe the candidates within the Democratic Socialist Party are both ‘democratic and socialist’ simply because that’s the name of their club. Well, maybe some of them are. I really couldn’t say. What I can tell you for sure is that more than a few have called for the complete dismantling of capitalism, free markets, representative government, property rights, borders, police, prisons, and the Constitution in general.”

He addressed one man who brought up the accusation that President Donald Trump is a fascist, noting the president rejects the label where the DSA embraces theirs.

“John Engles… Hey Rowe, what’s the difference between the Communists who want to run the country and the Nazi/fascist who currently is?”

“Several differences, John, but the only one relevant to this conversation is the fact that the communists currently running for office have clearly identified themselves as such. They do not dispute or reject the label. They embrace it. It is who they are, who they claim to be, and who they want to be. The president, on the other hand, has never claimed to be a Nazi or a fascist. That doesn’t mean he isn’t, but it is worth noting he has rejected the accusation outright.”

On the DSA being forthcoming with their views, he addresses a third user. “Tracey Steele writes… ‘Wow! I cannot believe Mike Rowe said this. He has a huge reach, and he is actually spouting the word ‘communism’ like it’s the 1950s! Wow Wow Wow’!”

Rowe shot back, “To say it again, I am not the one ‘spouting’ communism or conflating socialists and communists. The word is being ‘spouted’ by members of the DSA who are using it to describe themselves. I am not accusing them; I am quoting them.”

The post is long, but Rowe ultimately ends in telling his followers why Democrats’ messaging is foundationally different, standing in opposition to our constitutional principles.

“I think there’s a lot of room for improvement in our country, and I believe the best way to realize those improvements is for Democrats and Republicans to have continuous, robust and public debate about all the issues.”

Rowe made it clear he was not just cheerleading for Republicans despite his conservative views. “I’ve never endorsed a candidate or publicly encouraged people to vote. But I’ve been very transparent about the fact that I’m a registered Independent who favors policies and programs that often align with conservative principles.”

“But if one of those parties is affirmatively determined to transform our democratic republic into a communist state, then we’re no longer debating the various ways to make our country better; we’re debating the merits of destroying it. And really, what’s the point of tolerating that?”

If Democrats were smart, they would listen.

Embracing socialism will turn independents and moderate voters away.

They have enough problems in their messaging already.

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