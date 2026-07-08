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Mike Rowe visits Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" with anchor Maria Bartiromo and guest Dina Powell McCormick at Fox Business Studios on June 9, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Mike Rowe visits Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" with anchor Maria Bartiromo and guest Dina Powell McCormick at Fox Business Studios on June 9, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images)

Mike Rowe Sues Discovery for $2 Million in 'Deadliest Catch' Dispute

 By Bryan Chai  July 8, 2026 at 4:24pm
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Has the legendary host of “Dirty Jobs” been done dirty on a completely different show?

Mike Rowe certainly seems to think so.

According to multiple reports, Rowe is suing Discovery for over $2 million related to unpaid voice acting fees.

People magazine reported that Rowe and his production company Lab Rat filed a lawsuit against Discovery Talent Services on July 1.

Rowe’s complaint alleged that Discovery violated the “pay-or-play” agreement the two sides had agreed on when Rowe accepted a job to narrate “Deadliest Catch.”

Have you ever watched “Deadliest Catch"?

According to The Hill, Rowe has been narrating “Deadliest Catch” — a show that chronicles the harrowing danger that fishermen face during crab season — since 2005.

And that “pay-or-play” clause effectively guaranteed Rowe $40,000 an episode, regardless of whether or not it airs.

The Hill noted, “While the lawsuit alleges Rowe didn’t narrate five episodes during ‘Deadliest Catch’ season 21, his company learned that international episodes of the original series were ‘materially different’ than those that aired in the United States. His company claims that these episodes are then considered ‘originally produced,’ so the pay-to-play agreement would apply to those as well.”

Furthermore, Rowe’s legal team claimed that, per the agreement, even if Rowe doesn’t narrate an episode, he should be paid.

In total, the complaint said that Discovery owes at least $2.04 million in lost wages.

Related:
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That figure includes potential payments for a dozen “extended” episodes of “Deadliest Catch,” as well as interest.

One of the key issues at hand, according to People, is that Rowe is claiming that the “pay-or-play” agreement applies to the large number of “Deadliest Catch” spinoffs, as well.

Some of those spinoffs include “Deadliest Catch: The Bait” and “Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns.”

This is actually Rowe’s second legal dispute over “Deadliest Catch” in about 13 months.

In June 2025, Rowe had filed a separate lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery, asking for residual pay after “Deadliest Catch” was licensed out to streaming platforms.

Rowe and his company are asking for a jury trial.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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