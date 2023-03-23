Mike Tyson Calls Out Possible Trump Indictment for What It Really Is, Says Trump Should Not Go to Jail

Look, I’m not saying former boxer Mike Tyson is a legal expert.

Undisputed heavyweight champion of the world? Yes. Facial tattoo expert? Yes. One of the hardest final bosses in video game history, for those who have played “Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out” on the original Nintendo Entertainment System? Yes, in italics.

However, Tyson’s legal experience mostly involves being a defendant, not an attorney.

That being said, even he and constitutional law expert Jonathan Turley agree on one thing: If former President Donald Trump is indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, it’s a railroading of epic proportions.

In an interview with Breitbart, the 56-year-old boxer-turned-media personality said he didn’t think Trump “should go to jail.”

Now, mind you — there is a conflict-of-interest disclaimer here, as Breitbart noted: “Tyson and Trump have long been friends, and the former Heavyweight Champion of the World endorsed the then-future president way back in the early days of the 2016 GOP primary back in the fall of 2015.”

However, in an interview published Monday, Tyson — who was attending a different event than the House GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida, but was staying in the same area and ran into House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at one point — called the indictment “political.”

“I think politics is what politics are,” Tyson said when the issue of the potential indictment of Trump in New York was broached.

“They have agendas and that’s — it doesn’t have to be a bad agenda, but it’s an agenda,” he told Breitbart. “I don’t know — I don’t think he should go to jail. I don’t know, I’m not a politician. I don’t want anyone to go to jail.”

While we disagree on whether we want people to go to jail — Tyson seems to be in the Bragg camp on that matter, and he’s spent time there — he’s talking a lot more sense than anything you’ll hear on CNN or MSNBC, where, if Bragg’s Sword-of-Damocles indictment threat comes to pass, America will see a very minor case about a very stupid thing get treated as if Orenthal James Simpson or Charles Augustus Lindbergh were involved.

And yes, it is a former president. However, the case deals with a talkative former porn star with the nom de obscénité of Stormy Daniels who wanted to cash in on Trump’s 2016 presidential run by claiming he had an affair with her.

PBS reporter Lisa Desjardins said the charges could involve “accounting, bookkeeping, whether Trump and his organization falsely claimed that money was for something else, two, campaign finance, whether that money was used for a campaign purpose, his reputation.”

That ain’t quite “if the glove don’t fit, you must acquit” stuff, but there’s always the possibility that an indictment from Bragg — a George Soros-backed progressive district attorney who thinks “quality of life crimes” are silly nothings — will garner the kind of attention that a major trial gets based on (again, I’m so sorry to reuse this pun) trumped-up charges that mean nothing.

And while Tyson has known Trump for decades, he usually keeps his thoughts about the former president private.

“I don’t know, I like to keep my opinions to myself because people get upset, but I like him personally,” Tyson said.

“I’ve known Trump for over 30 years. I don’t have the same perspective as everyone else. I have a human perspective.”

As Breitbart noted, “Tyson has spoken out in recent years saying he is a conservative and has become more conservative as he has gotten older. Last year, for instance, he told NewsMax’s Greta Van Susteren that being conservative is ‘common sense.'”

Tyson isn’t the only one who’s calling out the potential indictment — still not A Thing™ as of Thursday morning — as a kangaroo court move.

In an Op-Ed piece for The Hill, constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley said Bragg’s case against Trump “may be politically popular” but is “legally pathetic” and Bragg was “struggling to twist state laws to effectively prosecute a federal case long ago rejected by the Justice Department against Trump over his payment of ‘hush money’ to former stripper Stormy Daniels.”

“While we still do not know the specific state charges in the anticipated indictment, the most-discussed would fall under Section 175 for falsifying business records, based on the claim that Trump used legal expenses to conceal the alleged hush-payments that were supposedly used to violate federal election laws,” he wrote in the piece, published Saturday.

“While some legal experts have insisted such concealment is clearly a criminal matter that must be charged, they were conspicuously silent when Hillary Clinton faced a not-dissimilar campaign-finance allegation,” Turley noted.

“Last year, the Federal Election Commission fined the Clinton campaign for funding the Steele dossier as a legal expense,” he wrote. “The campaign had previously denied funding the dossier, which was used to push false Russia collusion claims against Trump in 2016, and it buried the funding in the campaign’s legal budget. Yet, there was no hue and cry for this type of prosecution in Washington or New York.”

And, heck, even comedian Chris Rock — a sort of middle-ground between Turley and Tyson — also thought the potential indictment was stupid.

“Are you guys really going to arrest Trump?” Rock said as he was speaking at an event in Washington.

“Do you know this is only going to make him more popular? It’s like arresting Tupac [Shakur]. He’s just gonna sell more records. Are you stupid?”

Shakur was bailed out of prison by Death Row Records impresario Suge Knight after being convicted of sexually assaulting a fan in 1994; he was shot to death in 1996 under mysterious circumstances. However, Rock wasn’t inaccurate; not only did Shakur’s albums sell more after his conviction, but a running joke among music fans was the popularity of the numerous posthumous albums of Tupac’s unreleased material.

Of course, Tupac never had the gall to make a “G.I. Jane” joke about Jada Pinkett Smith — so, you know, there’s that.

The point is this: A boxer, a comedian and a constitutional scholar walk into a controversy. They all look around and say, in unison, “Wait — this is a controversy?”

Then Hunter Biden smacks them all across the face and says, “Keep the law’s name out of your f***ing mouth!”

Yeah, I know, that’s not very funny. Wait until you see how justice is going to be perverted over the next few months if Trump is indicted, however, and that’ll practically be “The Aristocrats.”

