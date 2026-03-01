Share
Mike Tyson speaks next to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at an event in Washington, DC on Feb. 11, 2026.
Mike Tyson speaks next to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at an event in Washington, DC on Feb. 11, 2026. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Mike Tyson Joins Forces With RFK Jr. to Battle Processed Foods

 By Michael Austin  March 1, 2026 at 4:07pm
President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement made an historic political alliance in 2024 with “Make America Healthy Again,” which is centered on addressing chronic health issues in the United States.

The latest spokesman for the new alliance is yet another unlikely addition to the coalition — former professional boxer Mike Tyson.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has linked arms with Tyson to address processed foods and other factors worsening chronic illnesses.

Most recently, Tyson was featured in a Super Bowl ad in which he chronicles his own struggles with poor dietary choices.

That same struggle ultimately killed his sister, who died of a heart attack in 1990, according to a report from Politico.

“I had a sister that died from obesity. So when they heard my story, they used me for the commercial, and it was just me telling the truth,” Tyson told Lara Trump on Fox News in an interview alongside Kennedy about the effort, per a report from Blaze Media.

“People shouldn’t be surprised to see because I’m one of the most healthiest people on the planet,” he added.

“So they should think that I will want to be a participant in this, and I’m affected of course not only by my sister, but by my daughter and by my friends,” Tyson continued.

“You know, they just can’t stop picking up the food because the ultraprocessed food is a narcotic more than it is anything.”

Tyson has been repeating slogans like “processed food kills” and “eat real food” in his advocacy, per Politico.

In sharing the Super Bowl ad on his own social media, Tyson said that the battle for the health of his nation is “the most important fight” of his life.

“I’m not fighting for a belt. I’m fighting for our health,” he said.

“Processed foods are killing us. We have been lied to and we need to eat real food again.”

Conversation