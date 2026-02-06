Mike Tyson Jumps in the Ring to Help White House Fight Processed Food: 'Something Has to Be Done'

There are certain topics that you probably wouldn’t go to legendary boxer Mike Tyson for.

Topics such as how to not bite an opponent’s ear, or how to avoid face tattoos, probably aren’t worth broaching with the 59-year-old.

But how to throw a mean hook? Or tips on being the “Baddest Man on the Planet”? Those are worth picking Tyson’s brain about.

And so, too, would tips on how to stay healthy — a topic Tyson is now publicly promoting.

In a move that’s likely to bring a smile to MAHA supporters, Tyson took to social media about the importance of eating real food and less highly processed foods.

You can check out the video, published to X on Friday, below:

The most important fight of my life isn’t in the ring. I’m not fighting for a belt. I’m fighting for our health. Processed foods are killing us. We have been lied to and we need to eat real food again. pic.twitter.com/vnxHoCqHTJ — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 6, 2026

“The most important fight of my life isn’t in the ring,” Tyson wrote in his X post. “I’m not fighting for a belt. I’m fighting for our health.

“Processed foods are killing us. We have been lied to and we need to eat real food again.”

Tyson began the video by discussing his sister, who had battled obesity issues before dying from a heart attack at age 25.

He then opened up about his own battles with weight issues, where he would often eat anything and everything — little of it good.

He continued: “We’re the most powerful country in the world, and we have the most obese, pudgy people. Something has to be done about processed foods in this country.”

According to X’s public metrics, that Tyson post has been seen over 2 million times and has garnered over 62,000 likes.

The White House appreciated Tyson’s gesture of speaking on behalf of RealFood.gov, sharing his X post while adding, “MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN.”

The MAHA movement, spearheaded by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has been a big part of President Donald Trump’s platform.

“Better health begins on your plate — not in your medicine cabinet,” declares the government-registered “RealFood” site.

It adds: “The new Dietary Guidelines for Americans defines real food as whole, nutrient-dense, and naturally occurring, placing them back at the center of our diets.”

Kennedy has long championed “cleaning up” American food, with one of his most recognizable health initiatives being the removal of various dyes from foods.

