'Mike Tyson-Lite': Undefeated Boxing Superstar and Champion Arrested After Latest Run-In with the Law

Boxing world champion Gervonta Davis, nicknamed “Tank,” was arrested on Tuesday on a domestic violence charge.

Davis, 28, was jailed in Broward County, Florida, on a charge of battery causing bodily harm, and was still in custody as of Wednesday morning, according to records obtained by multiple outlets, including ESPN and the New York Post.

Details of the arrest and the alleged domestic violence incident were not available.

Bond was set at $1,000, according to ESPN.

Unfortunately for Davis, this incident is hardly his first brush with the law.

The undefeated boxer has had a slew of incidents, many of them recently, as his superstardom in boxing has grown brighter.

In 2020, Davis faced a pair of misdemeanor battery charges after a video circulated of a physical altercation between him and his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. The incident took place at a charity basketball game.

The Post noted that the alleged victim of the aforementioned incident suffered injuries to her lip and jaw. The case was ultimately discharged in December.

Davis also has a Baltimore court appearance, ESPN reported, stemming from his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident in November of 2020.

The 28-year-old Baltimore native is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident that involved four people, including a pregnant woman. He is facing 14 charges and a civil suit stemming from that particular incident, ESPN reported.

It is currently unclear how, if at all, this arrest will impact Davis’s pending Jan. 7 fight against Hector Luis Garcia.

For many fans, Davis’s legal troubles haven’t dimmed his star, with the multiple-time boxing world champion (and current WBA world lightweight champion) still being a marketable force in a boxing world starved for star power. Davis’s 27-0 record, with 25 knockouts, only serves to legitimize and back up the hype.

In fact, it was the Post that, in a 2019 article, described Davis as “Mike Tyson-lite.” Tyson, who competed from 1985 to 2005, is the boxing legend who has become “a little conservative” thanks to “common sense” in recent years.

Davis began drawing those comparisons as being a smaller Mike Tyson for two key reasons — he has Tyson’s preternatural punching power (as observed by his 25 knockouts in 27 fights), but also owns Tyson’s immutable marketability.

“He has the ‘it’ factor,” Leonard Ellerbe of Mayweather Promotions told the Post. “We don’t see many stars in our sport that bring that to the table, and that’s what makes him the most exciting young star in the entire sport.”

That “it” factor, however, could prove to be a double-edged sword, as Davis often draws quite a bit of coverage and even more eyeballs when he does find himself in trouble.

The latest legal issue for Davis could have compounding effects, not just on the Jan. 7 fight with Hector Luis Garcia.

For many fight fans, the real question will be whether this arrest will have any impact on an April 25 superfight against Ryan Garcia.

At this time, both fights against the two different Garcias are still slated to happen as scheduled.

