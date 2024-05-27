Mike Tyson Suffers Scary Medical Emergency on Flight Before Much-Anticipated Jake Paul Fight
Fight fans were waiting with bated breath after a much-ballyhooed boxing match seemed as though it might be put at risk by a health issue.
Legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson had an apparent medical emergency during a weekend flight, according to multiple reports.
In Touch first shared details about the scary incident in a report on Monday.
According to an unnamed eyewitness, the 57-year-old boxer suffered “some kind of medical emergency” during a flight on Sunday.
The issue flared up as he was traveling from Miami to Los Angeles.
When the aircraft landed in California, paramedics boarded the aircraft to attend to Tyson, the witness told In Touch.
“Before the paramedics arrived, the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor,” the person said.
Is Mike Tyson OK? https://t.co/NYUzWzLRMZ
— In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) May 27, 2024
Tyson’s representatives, however, tried to assuage fears, telling the New York Post that all was well.
“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” they said. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing.
“He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”
Tyson’s representatives also cleared up confusion about a delay in the flight; the plane had left Miami two hours late.
They said that was caused by an air conditioning issue on the aircraft.
It was unknown whether the “ulcer flare up” would impact Tyson’s blockbuster fight this summer.
He is scheduled to fight social-media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a hyped mega-fight on July 20 in Arlington, Texas. It will be a Netflix special.
It’s JAKE PAUL vs. MIKE TYSON — yes, really! — in a LIVE BOXING event at AT&T Stadium you won’t want to miss. Airing live on Netflix Saturday, July 20 #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/ULXVeCYeH6
— Netflix (@netflix) March 7, 2024
Tyson agreed to fight the 27-year-old Paul in March, and fight fans have been buzzing about the showdown ever since.
Many have bemoaned the 30-plus-years age difference between the two men, which makes this feel more like a vanity project for Paul than an actual fight.
That being said, just as many fight fans are interested to see Tyson — arguably the most feared and dominant boxer of the ’90s — return to the ring against the upstart.
Paul, who began boxing in 2018, has a record of 9-1 with six knockouts.
Tyson, through his illustrious career, has garnered a record of 50-6 with 44 knockouts. However, he lost bouts in 2004 and 2005 — his last two professional boxing matches.
Paul is favored over his much older opponent.
But as any boxing fan can tell you, sometimes a single punch can completely change formulas in the sweet science — and few punches packed the wallop that Tyson’s did.
So long as Tyson’s ulcer issues don’t flare up again, the legendary boxer will have a chance to prove that adage against Paul in July.
