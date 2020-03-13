Mike Weinberger: The Left's Best Weapons Against Trump Are Just Empty Accusations

The left’s criticism of President Trump has moved into a new phase. Details, specifics and analysis are no longer required. Instead, the left grants total credibility to those who level empty accusations against the president.

What can we compare this to? Here is an example:

Imagine you were a cook and you were asked to make some scrambled eggs.

Now, imagine that instead of putting the eggs in the pan you put the shells. You would deserve to be criticized for that and the criticism might sound like this:

“Hey, dummy: You are supposed to put the eggs in the pan, not the shells.”

TRENDING: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Forced To Apologize After Falling for Fake Trump Tweet

Or imagine that you did put the eggs in the pan, but you never turned on the fire. Then the criticism might go like this: “You over there. Yeah, you. Hey, genius, how about turning on the stove?”

These criticisms are valid. They have substance. There’s meat on the bones. They are not bare accusations, but rather, they contain valid points and real information.

But critics of the president no longer feel they have to make valid points with real information.

All they have to do is attack the president — without any details — and they become instant heroes to the mainstream media.

Do you think Trump critics' accusations are mostly baseless? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

This is very easy for them, especially since they can write a list of criticisms in advance and then recite them no matter what the topic is and no matter what the president has done — or not done.

Here is a short list of some of these accusations: “The president is late. He’s not doing enough. He’s trying to fool us. He’s hiding the truth. He doesn’t believe what he says. He’s only doing ‘X’ (fill in the blank) for political reasons” — and so on.

The topic at hand could be anything, from frying eggs to pulling our troops out of the Middle East. It makes no difference. These are “wonder accusations.” They work for the president’s opponents all the time, anywhere, in any scenario.

So, if the president were to say: “Two plus two equals four,” his opponents would counter: “You don’t really believe that. You are only repeating what you were told. C’mon, you said the same thing yesterday,” and so on.

Because these “wonder accusations” have such a wide application, all you have to do is prepare your accusation list and then read it. In the game of mud-slinging, they are “all-purpose mud.” They can be used every day.

RELATED: Mike Huckabee: Biden's Resurgence Is Bad News for Bernie

What does it say about a society when important and powerful people use “all-purpose mud”?

It tells us that society is ill, not with the coronavirus, but with the pathology of irrationality. I hope we embrace the cure soon.

Our country needs a serious dose of logic and reason if we are to avoid the 21st century’s worst disease, the irrationality plague.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.