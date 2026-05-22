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A police car sits alongside a road at night while its lights are flashing.
A police car sits alongside a road at night while its lights are flashing. (020 Creative / Getty Images)

Militant Antifa Leftist Indicted for Allegedly Trying to Torch GOP Headquarters

 By Michael Austin  May 22, 2026 at 5:00am
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A woman from New Braunfels, Texas, was indicted earlier this month for allegedly trying to torch a local Republican Party headquarters and two private businesses.

Grace Carol Brown, a 22-year-old who subscribes to radical left-wing ideology, allegedly sought to burn down a building hosting the Comal County Republican Party Headquarters and the two businesses, according to a May 8 release from the Department of Justice.

An indictment said that Brown “broke a window of the building and threw a backpack inside.”

She was then allegedly “unsuccessful in her attempt to climb into the building through the broken window,” leading her to “light a rolled magazine on fire” and try to throw it “inside the building.”

“The backpack found inside the building allegedly contained, among other items, one container of ethanol, two containers of gasoline, a lighter and matches,” the Department of Justice release added.

Brown had “displayed antipathy through writings and actions toward the goals and activities of the Comal County Republican Party,” as well as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal law enforcement agencies, the Department of Justice alleged.

Those sentiments extended to “certain Executive Branch officials.”

According to the indictment, Brown indeed allegedly scrawled a message on a sheet of notebook paper that appeared to say, “Report this: I burned down the Nazi Party of NB’s office. F*** DJT. F*** ICE. Liberty or die.”

Related:
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“DJT” are the initials of President Donald John Trump.

The note also had the three-arrow anarchist emblem associated with Antifa, which the Trump administration classifies as a domestic terrorist organization.

The Department of Justice release noted that Brown was charged with burglary of a building and arson, as well as federal charges.

She could spend between 5 and 20 years in prison.

FBI officials are investigating the incident with the help of the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Marshal’s Office.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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