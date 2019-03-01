SECTIONS
Military WJ Wire World News
Print

Military Confirms: 26 Extremists Killed in Somalia Airstrike

Somalia AirstrikeFarah Abdi Warsameh / AP PhotoSomali soldiers stand guard at a destroyed building in Mogadishu, Somalia, Friday, March 1, 2019. Police say a nearly day-long siege in the heart of Somalia's capital has ended with all of the al-Shabab extremist attackers killed. More than 20 are dead with the number expected to climb as hospitals report more than 50 wounded, many in critical condition. The attack comes after a flurry of U.S. airstrikes against the al-Qaida-linked extremist group, the deadliest Islamic extremist organization in Africa. (Farah Abdi Warsameh / AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 9:28am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 2:37pm
Print

The United States military on Friday said it had killed 26 fighters with the al-Shabab extremist group with an airstrike in central Somalia, after a pair of strikes earlier this week killed 55.

The U.S. has carried out 24 such strikes this year, or more than half the number in all of 2018.

Several have had death tolls in the double digits, including one in mid-January that killed 52 fighters and one in late January that killed 24.

A U.S. Africa Command statement said the attack occurred Thursday in the Hiran region, where the earlier ones took place.

It did not immediately respond to a question about why recent strikes appear to be deadlier.

TRENDING: Brothers Involved in Jussie Smollett Situation Release Public Statement: ‘Tremendous Regret’

The new airstrike was announced shortly after Somali authorities said a deadly overnight siege by al-Shabab had ended in the capital, Mogadishu, with all attackers killed. At least 24 people were killed with more than 50 others wounded, many of them critically.

The attack, which began with a pair of car bombs on Thursday night as Somalis relaxed in a popular neighborhood of restaurants and bars, was one of the most serious in months and was quickly claimed by the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab.

While the U.S. statement said the airstrikes are meant to degrade al-Shabab’s ability to coordinate attacks against the Somali people, the carnage showed that Africa’s deadliest Islamic extremist group still has the ability to strike in the heart of the capital.

The U.S. has dramatically increased airstrikes against al-Shabab since President Donald Trump took office.

Authorities and experts acknowledge that it will take more than airstrikes to defeat the extremist group, which holds large parts of rural central and southern Somalia.

The group, which claimed the deadly attack on a luxury hotel complex in the capital of neighboring Kenya last month, was also behind the deadliest attack in Somalia’s history, a massive truck bombing that killed well over 500 people in Mogadishu in October 2017.

The U.S. military is one of several security actors in Somalia, along with a multinational African Union mission and troops from Kenya and Ethiopia. \The United States says it acts in coordination with Somalia’s government, whose military is expected to take over primary responsibility for the country’s security over the next few years.

The African Union mission has begun a step-by-step withdrawal of forces — the withdrawal of 1,000 Burundian soldiers has begun — but some in the U.S. military and elsewhere warn that Somali forces are not yet prepared.

A United Nations panel of experts monitoring sanctions on Somalia has described the country’s troops as largely poorly equipped and underpaid, conditions that cause some personnel to sell their weapons or uniforms for a little cash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Rescuers hope for miracle as Indonesia mine search continues
Bucks outlast Lakers 131-120 for 8th straight win
The Latest: Kim boards train at the end of Vietnam visit
Democrats 2020: Governors try to crack the senator scramble
Big crowds expected at kickoff of Alaska’s famed Iditarod
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×