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An Apache 64 helicopter is pictured in 2025 file photo in Greece.
An Apache 64 helicopter is pictured in 2025 file photo from Greece. The crash of an Apache 64 in Texas on Wednesday killed two Army soldiers. (ioannis agiasoglou / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Military Identifies 2 Soldiers Killed in Texas Helicopter Crash Earlier This Week

 By Jack Davis  August 15, 2026 at 8:36am
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The death of two soldiers this week has led to the grounding of the Army’s training flights using AH-64 Apache helicopters.

The crash near Fort Hood, Texas, took place Wednesday, according to NewsNation.

The two were identified as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Deontre T. Huey and Warrant Officer Seth L. Olmstead.

The Army said Huey and Olmstead were conducting a maintenance test flight in Central Texas when the helicopter went down.

The crash started a ground fire that required fire crews to respond.

The Army issued a statement on Friday announcing it is pausing similar flights, according to Stars and Stripes.

“The stand-down will remain in effect until we have a better understanding of the root cause of the accident,” the statement said.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls about the crash shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to Cliff Coleman, the office’s public information officer.

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“You could tell it was a violent crash,” he said, according to Stars and Stripes.

The soldiers were pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m., Coleman said.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences are with the families of the Soldiers we lost Wednesday,” Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood commanding general, said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“The Army is a family, and a tragedy like this is felt throughout our formations and our community,” he said.

“In the difficult days ahead, our priority is to ensure these families and our Soldiers have the care and support they need,” Admiral’s statement said. “We are making all appropriate resources available to those affected by this loss.”

Huey, 34, of Killeen, Texas,  joined the Army as a motor transport operator in 2014 and was assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division in February 2022.

Olmstead, 25, of Belton, Texas, joined the Army in January 2023 as a warrant officer candidate and was assigned to his current posting in October 2025.

The Army said a team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center in Fort Rucker, Alabama, is investigating the crash.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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