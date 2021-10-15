Share
News

Military Levels Final Judgment on Marine Who Criticized Military Leadership Over the US Afghanistan Withdrawal

 By Jennie Taer  October 15, 2021 at 8:11am
Share

The Marine whose outspoken social media posts criticizing military leaders for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan received a final judgment in his case Friday.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was given a letter of reprimand and a forfeiture of $5,000 of pay for one month, Fox News reported.

The judge said in court Friday that he would have given a two-month forfeiture of pay had Scheller not spent nine days in pre-trial confinement.

The judge also recognized Scheller’s 17-year career as a Marine but did not excuse his offenses.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Trending:
Some Americans Already Pulling Their Accounts from Credit Unions Over Dems' IRS Spying Plan

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jennie Taer
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
Biden Admin Finally Decides to Do Something About the Americans Trapped in Afghanistan
North Korea Threatens Enemies with Bizarre, Carnival-Like Performances
'Higher Bills for American Families': House Republicans Demand Answers from Biden Administration on Energy Crisis
Big Tech Company Sued for Allegedly Hiring Spies Who Stole Data for Saudi Arabia
Military Levels Final Judgment on Marine Who Criticized Military Leadership Over the US Afghanistan Withdrawal
See more...

Conversation