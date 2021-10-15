The Marine whose outspoken social media posts criticizing military leaders for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan received a final judgment in his case Friday.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was given a letter of reprimand and a forfeiture of $5,000 of pay for one month, Fox News reported.

The judge said in court Friday that he would have given a two-month forfeiture of pay had Scheller not spent nine days in pre-trial confinement.

The judge also recognized Scheller’s 17-year career as a Marine but did not excuse his offenses.

