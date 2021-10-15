Military Levels Final Judgment on Marine Who Criticized Military Leadership Over the US Afghanistan Withdrawal
The Marine whose outspoken social media posts criticizing military leaders for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan received a final judgment in his case Friday.
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was given a letter of reprimand and a forfeiture of $5,000 of pay for one month, Fox News reported.
The judge said in court Friday that he would have given a two-month forfeiture of pay had Scheller not spent nine days in pre-trial confinement.
The judge also recognized Scheller’s 17-year career as a Marine but did not excuse his offenses.
