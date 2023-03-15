Military Service Member Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot

Pentagon police found a military service member dead in the building’s parking lot Tuesday afternoon, the Defense Department confirmed, according to media reports.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed in a statement, although he did not disclose further detail, according to The Hill. Building protection authorities had received a distress call at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the service member in his vehicle, already dead.

“At approximately 3:30 p.m. EDT today the Pentagon Operations Center received a call requesting a welfare check on a military service member. Pentagon Police Officers responded to North Parking and discovered the service member in his vehicle apparently deceased,” Ryder said, according to media reports.

Arlington County Emergency Medical Services also responded and confirmed the service member’s state, The Hill reported. The release did not contain any additional information.

However, the member’s command will likely disclose the member’s identity 24 hours after the next-of-kin has been notified, Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough told Military Times on Wednesday.

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

