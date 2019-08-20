Report: Iran-Backed Rebels Down US Drone in Yemen

Iran-backed Houthi rebels reportedly took down a United States MQ-9 Reaper drone on Wednesday in Yemen, Reuters reported.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sari told Al-Masirah TV, the group’s media arm, the American drone was taken down by Houthi air defenses in the Dhamar governate, just southeast of the rebel-controlled capital, Sanaa.

While an Arabic translator was not readily available, Google’s official translation of the page indicates the rebel Brigadier General said there would be further action taken against hostile aircraft should Western forces continue to survey the area so overtly.

DEVELOPING: Yemen’s Houthi military spokesman says their air defences downed a US drone in Dhamar Governorate – Reuters cites Houthi media pic.twitter.com/t2fog3o5zj — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 20, 2019

“Coming days will see great surprises,” Sari said. “By the grace of God, we have the ability to neutralize a large number of hostile aircraft from entering Yemeni airspace.”

The United States military’s Central Command has indicated that it is aware of the incident but has no further details to provide at the moment.

“We are aware of reporting that a US MQ-9 was shot down over Yemen. We do not have any further information to provide at this time,” Central Command wrote.

Ahmad Jahaf, a self-described freelance journalist on the ground, tweeted videos believed to be from the scene of the incident.

Yemen Air Defense shot down a US MQ9 drone over Thamar in Yemen using a locally manufactured missile that will be unveiled soon. pic.twitter.com/qvubUjojsV — Ahmed Jahaf احمد جحاف (@A7medJa7af) August 20, 2019

احتراق الطائرة الامريكية ع الارض بعدما اسقطتها الدفاعات الجوية بذمار الليلة pic.twitter.com/Ygr2OG7mB8 — Ahmed Jahaf احمد جحاف (@A7medJa7af) August 20, 2019

The Western Journal has yet been unable to independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Reuters reported a similar American drone was shot down by the Islamic group, which now controls the nation’s capital, in June with direct assistance from Iran.

This is a developing story and may be updated as more details come out.

