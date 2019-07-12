SECTIONS
Culture Military US News
Print

Military Vets Send Powerful Message of Support for Trump in New Poll

×
By Jack Davis
Published July 12, 2019 at 8:43am
Print

Men and women who put their lives on the line for their country support President Donald Trump, according to a new survey.

The Pew Research Center survey showed 57 percent of the veterans surveyed support Trump. That’s well above the national levels of support from Americans of all walks of life, which the Real Clear Politics average of approval rating pegs at 42.8 percent.

Forty-eight percent of veterans said Trump’s actions since taking office in 2017 have made the military stronger. Trump has often spoken of giving the military more resources, addressing long-delayed needs for equipment and increasing military pay.

TRENDING: Report: Letting Pences Down Was Trump’s Greatest Regret After ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape

The poll asked veterans if they thought they could rely on Trump’s judgment in using military force in a crisis or using nuclear weapons.

Overall, Trump had a 58 percent net positive rating among veterans who said they would trust Trump’s judgment on either category.

In the Pew survey, 48 percent of respondents said Trump respects veterans “a great deal” and 14 percent said he respects them “a fair amount,” for an overall positive score of 62 percent.

Has President Donald Trump made America stronger?

Veterans also sided with Trump on several of his key policies. Overall, 58 percent supported sending troops to the Mexican border to deal with migrants, 53 percent supported America’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement and 52 percent agreed with his ban on transgendered individuals in the military.

In terms of foreign policy, 60 percent backed Trump’s dealings with North Korea, 56 percent supported his efforts to get NATO allies to pay more for Europe’s defense and 54 percent supported his dealings with Russia.

The veterans said Trump could get even higher approval ratings. Forty-five percent of those surveyed said Trump does not listen enough to military leaders when making national security decisions.  Differences in style and substance were cited as reasons that highly popular Gen. James Mattis resigned from the post of secretary of defense.

As with the public as a whole, there was a stark difference between approval ratings when broken down by party enrollment.

RELATED: House Dems Pass $733 Billion Budget That Takes Direct Aim at Trump Policies

Veterans who said they were Republicans or “right-leaning” gave Trump 92 percent support. For veterans who were Democrats or leaned to the left, the support level was only 6 percent.

Trump has criticized some of America’s past military efforts and vowed from the start of his administration that he would reject the policy of nation-building followed by past administrations.

In this area, Trump shares common ground with many veterans.

The Pew survey found that 64 percent of the veterans surveyed said the war in Iraq was not worth fighting. Of those surveyed, 58 percent said the same about the war in Afghanistan and 55 percent about the U.S. military campaign in Syria.

In the wake of strong defense budget increases under the Trump administration, 43 percent of those surveyed said military spending was fine where it was and 49 percent said it should increase.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Report: CNN Reaching Full Panic Mode as Ratings Collapse, Credibility Questioned
Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Would More Than Triple Price of Gas, ‘Destroy Economy,’ Experts Say
Pastor Who Volunteers at Migrant Center Sets the Record Straight After Democrats Sound Alarm
Trump Unloads on ‘Lame Duck Failure’ Paul Ryan After Fresh Criticism from the Former House Speaker
Military Vets Send Powerful Message of Support for Trump in New Poll
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×