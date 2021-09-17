Former President Donald Trump theorized this week that alleged traitor Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is being protected by the Biden administration because he knows too much about last month’s disaster in Afghanistan.

Milley allegedly twice called a high-ranking Chinese military official during Trump’s final months in office to warn him about Trump’s alleged mental state. That’s a claim being published in a new book called “Peril” from Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

Trump shredded Milley in a statement released earlier this week over the claim. On Wednesday, he floated the possibility that Milley only has a job at this point because he knows too much about President Joe Biden’s chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan.

NEW! “Milley never told me about calls being made to China. From what I understand, he didn’t tell too many other people either. He put our Country in a very dangerous position but President Xi knows better, and would’ve called me. The way Milley and the Biden Administration… pic.twitter.com/X3a291Dvm4 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 16, 2021

“Milley never told me about calls being made to China,” Trump said in a statement through his Save America PAC. “From what I understand, he didn’t tell too many other people either. He put our Country in a very dangerous position but President Xi [Jinping] knows better, and would’ve called me.”

Trump then laid into the White House for the decision to disgracefully surrender in Afghanistan last month to the Taliban.

“The way Milley and the Biden Administration handled the Afghanistan withdrawal, perhaps the most embarrassing moment in our Country’s history, would not exactly instill fear in China. Milley is a complete nutjob!” Trump stated.

Trump then dropped a theory that would explain why Milley — the ineffectual military leader, alleged traitor and national embarrassment — is still making top military decisions. The former president said the White House hasn’t sacked Milley because he could potentially damage Biden.

“The only reason Biden will not fire or court-martial Milley is because he doesn’t want him spilling the dirty secrets on Biden’s deadly disaster in Afghanistan,” Trump concluded.

Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Milley — and others, of course, — presided over the chaotic Afghan exit last month in a manner that led to the deaths of 13 American service members and an estimated 170 Afghan civilians from a suicide bombing.

When striking back against those behind the attack, the Pentagon reportedly killed a harmless humanitarian worker and his family with a drone missile. Everyone in charge owns all the deaths.

But only Milley also has a share in the blame, while also having previously subverted the country’s sacred civilian control of the military by allegedly going around the president and colluding with a foreign adversary.

“Twice in the final months of the Trump administration, the country’s top military officer was so fearful that the president’s actions might spark a war with China that he moved urgently to avert armed conflict,” the upcoming book claims, as reported in The Washington Post. “In a pair of secret phone calls, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assured his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, that the United States would not strike, according to a new book by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa.”

“One call took place on Oct. 30, 2020, four days before the election that unseated President Donald Trump, and the other on Jan. 8, 2021, two days after the Capitol siege carried out by his supporters in a quest to cancel the vote,” the book claims, according to The Post.

The paper even offered a reported transcript from one of Milley’s reported phone calls to Zuocheng.

“General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay,” Milley reportedly said to the top general of a foreign adversary. “We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.”

Perhaps the Biden administration is covering for Milley by keeping him on and ensuring he remains quiet about its failings in Afghanistan. There are few other rational explanations as to why this man today still has a security clearance.

