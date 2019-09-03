Millionaire Thought To Have Key Epstein Information 'Has Disappeared Like a Ghost'

Investigators trying to piece together the sex trafficking web they believe included Jeffrey Epstein are coming up empty in their search for a man they believe was a key partner of the billionaire who killed himself Aug. 10.

A report in Britain’s Mirror said millionaire and model scout Jean-Luc Brunel, 72, has vanished, calling him a “ghost who has disappeared without a trace.”

France last month opened an investigation into Brunel, The New York Times reported, igniting the hunt for the modeling agency boss who has long been linked to Epstein.

“Many of the girls said to have been used by #Epstein were allegedly “sourced” in Paris”. Now #jeanlucbrunel has “disappeared”. “There is no address for him, all his internet accounts, including social media, have been wiped out. He is uncontactable.”https://t.co/umDJPlTAkr — Jennifer Freeman (@JenniferFreemn) September 2, 2019

The Mirror report said investigators are following leads in South America and Europe as well as the U.S. to run down allegations that Brunel, who ran the MC2 modeling agency, funneled underage girls to Epstein. However, despite an “urgent” hunt to question Brunel, the trail has gone cold.

“There is no address for him, all his internet accounts, including social media, have been wiped out. He is uncontactable,” the Mirror reported, citing a source it did not name.

Brunel has been accused of being part of Epstein’s network.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused Epstein of sexual abuse, alleged in court papers that Brunel “farmed out” young women to Epstein. She also said she was forced to have sex with Brunel.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s longtime accusers, alleged in court papers that Jean-Luc Brunel “farmed out” modeling hopefuls to Epstein and that she was also forced to have sex with the model agency boss. — @nypost https://t.co/vFT3rnyj51 — Bruno J. Navarro (@Bruno_J_Navarro) September 2, 2019

Some who knew Brunel underscored the allegations.

“The guy was a vile pig,” said Clayton Nelson, a photographer who worked for Brunel, according to The Guardian. “The girls who slept with him worked. The girls who didn’t, he would tell bookers: ‘I don’t want her booked for anything.'”

Brunel in 2015 denied any such allegations, according to The Guardian.

“I strongly deny having participated, neither directly nor indirectly, in the actions Mr. Jeffrey Epstein is being accused of,” he said at the time. “I strongly deny having committed any illicit act or any wrongdoing in the course of my work as a scouter or model agencies manager.”

Epstein was being held in a New York prison facing child sex trafficking charges at the time of his death, which was ruled a suicide. Those charges were dismissed last month, which left his alleged victims angry, as many said during a hearing called to allow them the opportunity to speak before the case was closed.

“The fact I will never have a chance to face my predator in court eats away at my soul,” said Jennifer Araoz, who said Epstein raped her when she was 15, according to KTLA-TV.

“Even in death, Epstein is trying to hurt me. I had hoped to at last get an apology, but this evil man had no remorse or caring for what he did to anyone,” she said.

