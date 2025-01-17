Almost 200 pieces of artwork made by Hunter Biden were destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires, one outlet has reported.

The artwork was stored at the home of Kevin Morris, Hunter’s attorney, who lives in the wealthy Pacific Palisades neighborhood, which has seen some of the worst of the historic fires over the past two weeks, according to the New York Post.

One source close to the first family claimed the artwork was worth “millions of dollars.”

The home owned by Morris is a massive five-bedroom and six-bathroom property, and though the art was destroyed, the home itself happens to be one of the few remaining buildings in the neighborhood, per the Post.

Morris once loaned Hunter Biden $5 million to cover a tax bill and is presently bankrolling a documentary about his life. The first son was indeed a drug addict who apparently turned to artwork amid his recovery process.

Morris told the Post that the destruction of the artwork was merely “another untrue story about Hunter Biden.”

Georges Berges, an art gallery owner who used to host shows that spotlighted Hunter Biden’s creations, told the Post that the pieces are usually valued around $85,000, although some can approach $500,000.

Morris has apparently scooped up $875,000 worth of Hunter Biden originals.

But there are many questions surrounding whether fans of the works think Hunter is some sort of artistic genius, or whether they have something else to gain by buying the artwork beyond some new decor for their walls.

Many believe that Hunter Biden, who famously had overseas dealings that were allegedly part of an influence peddling scheme to connect foreign leaders with his father, uses his artwork as a glorified way to launder money and sell access to the commander-in-chief.

Members of the House Oversight Committee have already contended that there are shady dealings surrounding the artwork.

“The vast majority of Hunter Biden’s art has been purchased by Democrat donors, one of whom was appointed by President Biden to a prestigious commission after she purchased Hunter Biden’s art for tens of thousands of dollars shortly after Joe Biden’s inauguration,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, said in a statement last year.

That donor was Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali.

She bought a piece of Hunter art for $42,000 in February 2021. A year and a half later, she was tapped by President Biden to serve on the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

“Millions” worth of Hunter Biden art destroyed by California wildfire. About 200 pieces of Hunter Biden “art,” purchased by Hollywood lawyer, producer/author Kevin Moore for $850k, was in a storage unit in Pacific Palisades. Estimated current “value” was $17 million. 😆 pic.twitter.com/hn0aibfow3 — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) January 17, 2025

The custom artwork reportedly destroyed in the Pacific Palisades was only a tiny fraction of the billions in damage inflicted by the Los Angeles wildfires, which ripped through some of the most expensive real estate in the country.

But the disaster could mark a setback for the Biden family well beyond the face value of the art.

As thousands of Californians are mourning the loss of their homes, or even the loss of their loved ones and neighbors, the Biden family may be mourning the loss of quite a few shady but lucrative opportunities.

