Millions in Taxpayer Dollars Used to Fund Tissue Bank That Collected Fetal 'Heart, Gonads, Legs, Brain' - Report

Americans should always wonder where their taxpayer dollars are going, but sometimes the answer is downright sickening.

The Department of Health and Human Services gave $2.7 million in funding to the University of Pittsburgh, which used the funds for a tissue bank that collects fetal body parts, according to Fox News.

Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group, reportedly received documents that explained the horrific mission of the “GenitoUrinary Development Molecular Anatomy Project.”

The so-called “Tissue Hub” is intended to further research on kidney and urinary tract issues.

One of the documents listed two aims:

The first was “to develop a pipeline for the acquisition, quality control and distribution of human genitourinary samples obtained throughout development (6-42 weeks gestation).”

“We currently have access to 6-24 week samples through the HSTB,” the document added.

Secondly, the project had and “will generate an ongoing resource to distribute fresh developmental human genitourinary samples from various stages (6-42 weeks).”

“The samples will be procured by a pathologist and inspected for mechanical damage. Samples will be collected from all qualified cases,” the document elaborated.

“The samples will then be subdivided based on the demand for fresh/frozen aliquots; the validation laboratory for quality control will keep a portion of each sample. The tissue samples will be immediately sent out for live cell use or immediately separated into distinct cellular populations before shipping based on researcher demands.”

According to Fox, the university told the HHS in 2015 that it has been “collecting fetal tissue for over 10 years … includ[ing] liver, heart, gonads, legs, brain, genitourinary tissues including kidneys, ureters and bladders.”

Despite the obvious moral concerns that should come with harvesting fetal organs, the institution continues to insist that it has done nothing wrong.

“The University of Pittsburgh complies with rigorous regulatory and ethical oversight of fetal tissue research,” university vice chancellor Paul Supowitz once told Congress, the outlet noted.

“The researchers in this matter followed all applicable federal and state guidelines and regulations (with Pennsylvania having one of the most restrictive set of requirements in the nation), as well as strict protocols approved by the University. The University’s Institutional Review Board approved the acquisition of stem cells.”

It is true that the world has made amazing medical developments, but at what cost?

Creating an inventory of fetal parts is extremely questionable, and it undoubtedly is.

The pandemic has shown us that the public knows little about where public funding goes, and what actually happens with scientific research.

