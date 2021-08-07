Path 27
Commentary
This stock photo portrays doctors delivering a newborn baby. The University of Pittsburgh is under scrutiny for reportedly using federal funding for a tissue bank that collects fetal body parts.
Commentary
This stock photo portrays doctors delivering a newborn baby. The University of Pittsburgh is under scrutiny for reportedly using federal funding for a tissue bank that collects fetal body parts. (Petri Oeschger / Getty Images)

Millions in Taxpayer Dollars Used to Fund Tissue Bank That Collected Fetal 'Heart, Gonads, Legs, Brain' - Report

Cameron Arcand August 6, 2021 at 5:04pm
Path 27

Americans should always wonder where their taxpayer dollars are going, but sometimes the answer is downright sickening.

The Department of Health and Human Services gave $2.7 million in funding to the University of Pittsburgh, which used the funds for a tissue bank that collects fetal body parts, according to Fox News.

Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group, reportedly received documents that explained the horrific mission of the “GenitoUrinary Development Molecular Anatomy Project.”

The so-called “Tissue Hub” is intended to further research on kidney and urinary tract issues.

Trending:
Top Israeli Professor Conducts Double-Blind Study That Seems to Confirm a Potential Antiviral Drug for COVID

One of the documents listed two aims:

The first was “to develop a pipeline for the acquisition, quality control and distribution of human genitourinary samples obtained throughout development (6-42 weeks gestation).”

“We currently have access to 6-24 week samples through the HSTB,” the document added.

Should your taxpayer dollars be funding this?

Secondly, the project had and “will generate an ongoing resource to distribute fresh developmental human genitourinary samples from various stages (6-42 weeks).”

“The samples will be procured by a pathologist and inspected for mechanical damage. Samples will be collected from all qualified cases,” the document elaborated.

“The samples will then be subdivided based on the demand for fresh/frozen aliquots; the validation laboratory for quality control will keep a portion of each sample. The tissue samples will be immediately sent out for live cell use or immediately separated into distinct cellular populations before shipping based on researcher demands.”

According to Fox, the university told the HHS in 2015 that it has been “collecting fetal tissue for over 10 years … includ[ing] liver, heart, gonads, legs, brain, genitourinary tissues including kidneys, ureters and bladders.”

Despite the obvious moral concerns that should come with harvesting fetal organs, the institution continues to insist that it has done nothing wrong.

Related:
Church Corruption: Bishop Cancels Traditional Priest, Ignores Priest Caught in Gay Hookup

“The University of Pittsburgh complies with rigorous regulatory and ethical oversight of fetal tissue research,” university vice chancellor Paul Supowitz once told Congress, the outlet noted.

“The researchers in this matter followed all applicable federal and state guidelines and regulations (with Pennsylvania having one of the most restrictive set of requirements in the nation), as well as strict protocols approved by the University. The University’s Institutional Review Board approved the acquisition of stem cells.”

It is true that the world has made amazing medical developments, but at what cost?

Creating an inventory of fetal parts is extremely questionable, and it undoubtedly is.

The pandemic has shown us that the public knows little about where public funding goes, and what actually happens with scientific research.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




loading
Peek Into Fauci's Closet Reveals Horrific Experiments on Beagles, Tests Left Dogs in Obvious Pain
Millions in Taxpayer Dollars Used to Fund Tissue Bank That Collected Fetal 'Heart, Gonads, Legs, Brain' - Report
Rasmussen: Joe Biden Sees 'Largest Single-Night Drop' of His Approval Rating of His Presidency
Watch: AOC Busted for Donning Mask for Photo Op, Removing It Immediately After
Young Not Stupid: Conservatives Would Be the Real Winners if Sarah Palin Takes Down Sen. Murkowski
See more...

Conversation