Milloy: Al Gore Got Climate Wars All Wrong

Al Gore said that climate change could lead to war. That has not happened. Instead, the climate alarm he helped foment has fueled war.

In his 2007 Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech, Gore stated: “Climate refugees have migrated into areas already inhabited by people with different cultures, religions, and traditions, increasing the potential for conflict.”

Less than 20 years later, we are amid two major wars and trying to prevent a third one. But none of these wars have anything to do with the imaginary phenomenon of “climate refugees.” Rather, they are all related to energy policy disasters caused by Gore’s climate advocacy.

Europe’s industrial nations, especially the United Kingdom and Germany, were the first major economies to fall for the climate hoax. They created the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in the late 1980s, setting out to destroy fossil fuel-based energy systems.

In 1997, Europe signed on to the Kyoto protocol even though the world’s largest energy user (the United States), the world’s fastest growing energy user (China), and the world’s other fossil fuel powerhouse (Russia) made no commitments to reduce fossil fuel use.

Europe’s industrial economies began to drastically cut their production and use of coal and natural gas in order to reduce their emissions of greenhouse gases per their Kyoto obligations. They doubled down on this fool’s errand in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord, despite the U.S, China, and Russia not following suit.

Though Europe dramatically cut its production of coal, oil, and natural gas, it continued to burn coal and gas to generate electricity, and for industrial purposes. Europe replaced its own fossil fuel production with fossil fuels imported from Russia. By 2022, Europe had made itself quite dependent on Russia for energy.

This dependence not only enriched Russia, but gave Russia economic leverage over Europe. As soon as President Joe Biden signaled American weakness, Russia made its move on Ukraine. This is the first climate war that can be traced exactly to emissions cuts.

The conditions for the second climate war — the current war with Iran — were helped along by anti-fossil fuel mania in the U.S. Although it has always been crystal clear that oil and gas are the irreplaceable life blood of the modern world, Presidents Barack Obama and Biden did their best to discourage expansion of U.S. oil and gas energy production, while simultaneously wrecking the vital U.S. coal industry.

Obama was careful not to get too much in the way of revolutionary fracking technology as long as it was useful in his plan to destroy the U.S. coal industry. But he dragged his feet on developing the export of liquified natural gas even though the U.S. market was glutted with it.

Biden was worse as he actively discouraged oil and gas investors with his re-embrace of Obama’s climate agenda, setting back U.S. oil and gas industry development and production for years. That setback, along with ongoing European anti-fossil fuel sentiment, has left too much of global production of oil dependent on the Strait of Hormuz. Instead of just decapitating Iran’s terrorist regime, now we also have to secure 20 percent of global oil needs.

The potential third climate war involves China, which would like to capture Taiwan and become the lone global superpower by 2049.

Thanks to climate hysteria and the Green New Scam, much of the U.S. energy grid has been made dependent on wind, solar, and battery equipment from communist China. China has been trying for decades to make the U.S. and Europe even more dependent on it than Europe was on Russia in 2022. And we may just be, though President Donald Trump is trying to remedy the situation by his actions in Venezuela and Iran.

More than just clownish science fraud, Al Gore’s climate alarmism has been a geopolitical disaster. We already have two emission cuts-related wars raging. Let’s not let a third one occur.

Steve Milloy is a biostatistician and lawyer. He posts on X at @JunkScience.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

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