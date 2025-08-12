Mind-Blowing Video: Black Leaders in Cincinnati Furious White Victim Isn't Being Prosecuted After Viral Beating

Race-hustling Democrats are beclowning themselves again — this time by demanding that a white man, who was stomped by a mob of black assailants, be charged for slapping one of his attackers.

On July 26, two white men were captured on a viral video being savagely punched and kicked by a group of black men and women in Cincinnati.

The feral crowd also beat up a white woman who tried to help one of the male victims.

The savage beatdown has sent shockwaves across the nation for spotlighting the normalization of anti-white violence.

So far, seven suspects have been arrested for participating in the brutal melee.

Cincinnati Police have arrested 7th person for downtown riot/assault/fight on 7/26. Gregory Wright, 32, from Avondale, booked into Hamilton Co Jail at 4:29 pm today, charged with Aggravated Riot, Agg Robbery for alleged role in fight that broke out on 4th Street. @Local12 pic.twitter.com/B8hMiWiJBB — David Winter (@DavidWinterTV) August 12, 2025

Instead of condemning the mob violence, black community leaders in Democrat-run Cincinnati are demanding one of the white male victims be charged for slapping one of his assailants.

The clown show unfolded on Monday, when Ohio State Rep. Cecil Thomas trashed the Cincinnati Police Department’s handling of the brawl.

“The black community of this city demands to be respected,” Thomas said with a straight face.

“Our community is restless, and they’re watching,” Pastor Lesley Jones said, per WLWT.

“We’re demanding prosecution in the next 24 hours,” she warned.







In a nutshell, the motley crew of race-hustling Democrats are accusing law enforcement of being biased in its investigation of the mob attack because only black suspects were arrested.

These community “leaders” claim the white male had sparked the melee by slapping one of his assailants in the face.

A grainy video appeared to show the victim — who was surrounded by an angry mob of black people — slap a black man.

The crowd then gleefully launched a barbaric beatdown of the white victim.

WARNING: The following posts show violent images and contain vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Last Friday night in Cincinnati. Not featured on your local news. How it is described on Fox 19 CINCINNATI (WXIX) – The Cincinnati Police Department says they are investigating a video circulating on the web that appears to show a violent fight in downtown Cincinnati… pic.twitter.com/qWcd3FOTVQ — Parasitic Seth (@ParasiticSeth) July 27, 2025

Fourth slugger busted in Cincinnati brawl as new video shows moments before melee https://t.co/rzBMCrJfUC pic.twitter.com/breDKXayj6 — New York Post (@nypost) August 2, 2025

The absurd left-wing reaction to this beastly assault spotlights a metastatic cancer infesting the United States, which is the soft-pedaling of crimes committed by minorities.

In this instance, even if the white guy had slapped a black guy, that does not excuse a mob savagely punching and kicking him.

There was absolutely no justification for what happened after the alleged slap.

A proportionate response to a slap is a slap — not being stomped by a group of people.

By downplaying the mob’s over-the-top reaction to a slap, race-hustlers are infantilizing black people by suggesting they’re emotionally incontinent and have no self-control.

This suggestion is far more racist than arresting attackers involved in a mob lynching.

Cincinnati Councilwoman Victoria Parks must resign immediately! Defending violent criminals who viciously beat innocent people is disgusting. Her words “They begged for that beat down!” are outrageous. Prosecutors must charge the attackers with a hate crime. We must… pic.twitter.com/sNv8ecPyNG — Phil Plummer (@PhilPlummerOH) July 30, 2025

Second, the brain-dead, left-wing tactic of “Blaming Da White Man” for everything is so overused, it’s almost comical.

For example, if someone blames their mom for all their problems, that person has given away all their power to their mom.

This makes the mom akin to a god. This a disempowering and unproductive way to lead one’s life.

But this is essentially what race-baiting leftists do: Blame someone else for their shortcomings and failures. This inane blame-shifting is a pitiful waste of time and energy that solves no problems.

