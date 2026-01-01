Minneapolis Day Care Allegedly Robbed of Key Records - The Footage Is Raising Eyebrows

Just as things are heating up in Minnesota over the ongoing Somali daycare fraud scandal, one facility in Minneapolis claims it was the victim of a robbery.

CBS News reports the Nokomis Daycare Center alleges the crime took place Tuesday morning between 3 and 6 am.

Apparently, the assailants entered through cinder blocks after trying to saw the door open from the neighboring Dollar General.

The timing of these events looks even more suspicious when considering what the thieves took — documents relating to children enrolled at Nokomis, along with employee files.

It is important to note — per CBS’s report — Nokomis was not one of the daycares in YouTuber Nick Shirley’s investigation that sought to out those businesses receiving federal money without actually serving their communities.

Additionally, the Minnesota Department of Human Services does not have a record of fraud being committed by Nokomis, not that this dispels any suspicion, as the state government has been implicated in these allegations.

Footage of the aftermath of the alleged crime was reposted to the social media platform X, with users noting it looked like the damage to Nokomis did not come from someone trying to get in, but was already inside.

Influencer and commentator Nick Sortor called the spectacle a “Total clown show.”

“The Somali Daycare who falsely claim someone broke in and stole their ‘student enrollment’ documents are now showing off the where the “burglar” entered Unfortunately for them though, the cuts in the Sheetrock seem to have been made on the INSIDE”

🚨 LMAO! The Somali Daycare who falsely claim someone broke in and stole their “student enrollment” documents are now showing off the where the “burglar” entered Unfortunately for them though, the cuts in the Sheetrock seem to have been made on the INSIDE Total clown show 🤣 pic.twitter.com/n0DKQNvvkq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 31, 2025

The footage features comments by the manager at Nokomis, Nasrulah Mohamed, who said, “We are not part of any harmful things that are being said.”

Mohamed added, “Our licensing has been good…I want to say no intimidation is going to stop us.”

Another commentator, DeVory Darkins, reposted the same footage, asking, “Who would believe this?!?!?!?!”

Here’s the damage done to Nokomis Daycare Center in Minneapolis. It looks like it was all done from the INSIDE. Who would believe this?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/KOIH5Dx8to — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) December 31, 2025

A third user noted how strange it was that the thieves took the documents that would have been pertinent to any fraud allegations.

“Funny how the only thing stolen was the information that proves the fraud. Crazy!”

Funny how the only thing stolen was the information that proves the fraud. Crazy! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) January 1, 2026

Nothing is certain at the moment, but this timing, it goes without saying, looks incredibly suspicious.

Just as the house of cards is falling on those Somalis who have allegedly stolen millions from taxpayers, Nokomis has a break-in, and the culprits steal the documents that prove they are a legitimate business.

It is almost laughable.

Although Nokomis was not featured in Shirley’s coverage, they may have sought to get ahead of the curve, finding an excuse for why their documentation cannot be produced before anyone comes asking for it.

