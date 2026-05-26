Minneapolis Democrats Spark Outrage by Spending Memorial Day Eulogizing George Floyd

Modern Democrats will always choose chaos, ugliness, criminality, cowardice, and lies over order, beauty, innocence, courage, and truth.

Thus, it made sense when Minneapolis Democrats honored the man whose 2020 death triggered all of their worst passions and pathologies.

On Memorial Day, Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis, joined by the city’s official news account on the social media platform X, marked the six-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, prompting X users to blast the Democrats for their unfathomably inverted priorities.

“Today, we remember George Floyd, who was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer six years ago. That moment changed our city forever,” Frey wrote.

Today, we remember George Floyd, who was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer six years ago. That moment changed our city forever. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 25, 2026

In a follow-up post, Frey went on to insist that Floyd’s death “forced Minneapolis to confront painful truths about race, policing, inequity, and trust — and demanded hard conversations and accountability.”

It forced Minneapolis to confront painful truths about race, policing, inequity, and trust — and demanded hard conversations and accountability. Since Floyd’s murder, our city has been challenged not just to say we’ve changed, but to prove it. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 25, 2026

Meanwhile, the City of Minneapolis echoed Frey’s call for remembrance.

Today we remember George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/GYP27DF0DB — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) May 25, 2026

On May 25, 2020, Floyd died while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Of course, the official narrative holds that police, responding to a complaint that Floyd passed a counterfeit bill, used unreasonable force to subdue Floyd, which resulted in his death.

Sworn testimony in an unrelated case, however, called that narrative into question. In a monologue delivered on X in October 2023, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson cited a report about that sworn testimony and declared “the whole George Floyd story was a lie.”

Carlson quoted an autopsy report that concluded Floyd had not been asphyxiated and that he had had a fatal concentration of fentanyl in his system.

Then there is the fact that Floyd had a lengthy rap sheet. In fact, he once held a gun to a pregnant woman’s belly during a 2007 armed robbery.

Whether or not the career criminal deserved to die, no sane person would celebrate him as a martyr.

As conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza noted, however, Democrats do have a tendency to lionize the worst people in the world.

“He was a career criminal and a no-good bum. We need fewer, not more, people like him. Is it customary for Democrats to memorialize the worst elements in our society?” D’Souza wrote on X.

He was a career criminal and a no-good bum. We need fewer, not more, people like him. Is it customary for Democrats to memorialize the worst elements in our society? https://t.co/vGMq2Mr60P — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 25, 2026

Other conservatives chimed in to blast Frey in what one X account called “easily one of the worst ratios in recent X history.”

You posted this on Memorial Day. And you wonder why people hate you so much. Maybe you don’t. Truly despicable. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 25, 2026

George Floyd was a career criminal, drug addict and died of OD. You let the city burn for fake social justice. pic.twitter.com/4vmwUvw2fz — Grouchy (@GrouchyCrypto) May 25, 2026

This is easily one of the worst ratios in recent X history, and there’s a very clear reason why: Minneapolis didn’t “change forever” for the better. It got hit with a crime wave, business exodus, and hellish chaos that locals are still living with 6 years later. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) May 25, 2026

In life, of course, Floyd — God rest his soul — often ran afoul of the law. He never could have imagined that Democrats would exploit his death and turn him into a civil rights icon.

But Democrats do that sort of thing. We have seen it time and again. For instance, they have repeatedly shown their preference for accused murderers and criminal migrants over innocent victims.

Only those who celebrate darkness would honor a career criminal on a day set aside for remembering true heroes.

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