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Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, right, chose to honor George Floyd, whose image at left is depicted in a mural at the city's George Floyd Square, on Memorial Day.
Commentary
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, right, chose to honor George Floyd, whose image at left is depicted in a mural at the city's George Floyd Square, on Memorial Day. (Alex Brandon / AP; Kevin Wolf / AP)

Minneapolis Democrats Spark Outrage by Spending Memorial Day Eulogizing George Floyd

 By Michael Schwarz  May 26, 2026 at 12:46pm
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Modern Democrats will always choose chaos, ugliness, criminality, cowardice, and lies over order, beauty, innocence, courage, and truth.

Thus, it made sense when Minneapolis Democrats honored the man whose 2020 death triggered all of their worst passions and pathologies.

On Memorial Day, Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis, joined by the city’s official news account on the social media platform X, marked the six-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, prompting X users to blast the Democrats for their unfathomably inverted priorities.

“Today, we remember George Floyd, who was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer six years ago. That moment changed our city forever,” Frey wrote.

In a follow-up post, Frey went on to insist that Floyd’s death “forced Minneapolis to confront painful truths about race, policing, inequity, and trust — and demanded hard conversations and accountability.”

Meanwhile, the City of Minneapolis echoed Frey’s call for remembrance.

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On May 25, 2020, Floyd died while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Of course, the official narrative holds that police, responding to a complaint that Floyd passed a counterfeit bill, used unreasonable force to subdue Floyd, which resulted in his death.

Sworn testimony in an unrelated case, however, called that narrative into question. In a monologue delivered on X in October 2023, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson cited a report about that sworn testimony and declared “the whole George Floyd story was a lie.”

Carlson quoted an autopsy report that concluded Floyd had not been asphyxiated and that he had had a fatal concentration of fentanyl in his system.

Then there is the fact that Floyd had a lengthy rap sheet. In fact, he once held a gun to a pregnant woman’s belly during a 2007 armed robbery.

Whether or not the career criminal deserved to die, no sane person would celebrate him as a martyr.

As conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza noted, however, Democrats do have a tendency to lionize the worst people in the world.

“He was a career criminal and a no-good bum. We need fewer, not more, people like him. Is it customary for Democrats to memorialize the worst elements in our society?” D’Souza wrote on X.

Other conservatives chimed in to blast Frey in what one X account called “easily one of the worst ratios in recent X history.”

In life, of course, Floyd — God rest his soul — often ran afoul of the law. He never could have imagined that Democrats would exploit his death and turn him into a civil rights icon.

But Democrats do that sort of thing. We have seen it time and again.  For instance, they have repeatedly shown their preference for accused murderers and criminal migrants over innocent victims.

Only those who celebrate darkness would honor a career criminal on a day set aside for remembering true heroes.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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