Minneapolis ICE Haters Hauled Away in Cuffs Over Obnoxious, Illegal Tactic

MINNEAPOLIS — Protesters staged a noise demonstration at the Graduate Hotel against Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the second time in a week, leading to several arrests.

A crowd of dozens banged pots and buckets, played a siren, blew whistles, yelled through a megaphone and chanted “f*** ICE” outside the building, where they thought federal agents slept, Daily Caller News Foundation footage shows. The University of Minnesota Police Department eventually warned protesters via a loudspeaker that they were violating a noise ordinance, declared an unlawful assembly, and ordered them to leave the property, but many stayed anyway.

Anti-ICE protesters suspect ICE and federal agents are staying at the Graduate Hotel in Minneapolis and are now gathering for they call a ,’Noise Demonstration’ law enforcement has set up a fenced barricaded to keep protesters away from the hotel @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/ram2VaMBqr — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 29, 2026

Authorities in riot gear stage in front of the Graduate Hotel where a couple hundred Anti-ICE protesters are making lots of noise and suspect ICE and federal agents are staying at this hotel @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/MWP3B1IC1P — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 29, 2026

The DCNF filmed an estimated six protesters being restrained but could not confirm the total number of arrests. The UMN PD and Minneapolis did not respond to requests for comment, and the Minnesota State Patrol deferred to UMN.

Several dispersal orders issued by local authorities on the LRAD system outside the Graduate Hotel in Minneapolis as protesters target another hotel they believe federal agents are staying @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/LhEuzTnHaq — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 29, 2026

Law enforcement had several vehicles on the scene, including an armored car, and riot gear, the DCNF observed.

Several protesters are now detained and arrested by authorities in Minneapolis outside of the Graduate Hotel , state troopers and local authorities in full on riot gear @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/XzkKyli6HG — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 29, 2026

Protesters previously made a ruckus outside the hotel on Jan. 21 for supposedly serving immigration agents, KARE reported. Three were arrested that night, according to The Minnesota Daily.

Others were arrested for targeting a Home2 Suites hotel in Minneapolis on Sunday night and a SpringHill Suites in nearby Maple Grove the following night, the DCNF previously reported. A federal agent, visibly bleeding, was seen asking, “Where is the local PD?” during the Home2 Suites demonstration, which involved rioters breaking glass. Maple Grove officers assisted federal and state law enforcement on Monday.

Border czar Tom Homan told reporters on Thursday that ICE will not relent on Minnesota immigration enforcement despite backlash after two activists died in agent-involved shootings in Minneapolis over the past month.

