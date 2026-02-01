Share
News
Anti-ICE demonstrators protest outside the graffiti-tagged Graduate Hotel, where federal immigration agents are believed to be staying in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 13, 2026.
Anti-ICE demonstrators protest outside the graffiti-tagged Graduate Hotel, where federal immigration agents are believed to be staying in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 13, 2026. (Octavio Jones - AFP / Getty Images)

Minneapolis ICE Haters Hauled Away in Cuffs Over Obnoxious, Illegal Tactic

 By Hudson Crozier and Jorge Ventura  February 1, 2026 at 4:00am
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — Protesters staged a noise demonstration at the Graduate Hotel against Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the second time in a week, leading to several arrests.

A crowd of dozens banged pots and buckets, played a siren, blew whistles, yelled through a megaphone and chanted “f*** ICE” outside the building, where they thought federal agents slept, Daily Caller News Foundation footage shows. The University of Minnesota Police Department eventually warned protesters via a loudspeaker that they were violating a noise ordinance, declared an unlawful assembly, and ordered them to leave the property, but many stayed anyway.

The DCNF filmed an estimated six protesters being restrained but could not confirm the total number of arrests. The UMN PD and Minneapolis did not respond to requests for comment, and the Minnesota State Patrol deferred to UMN.

Law enforcement had several vehicles on the scene, including an armored car, and riot gear, the DCNF observed.

Protesters previously made a ruckus outside the hotel on Jan. 21 for supposedly serving immigration agents, KARE reported. Three were arrested that night, according to The Minnesota Daily.

Others were arrested for targeting a Home2 Suites hotel in Minneapolis on Sunday night and a SpringHill Suites in nearby Maple Grove the following night, the DCNF previously reported. A federal agent, visibly bleeding, was seen asking, “Where is the local PD?” during the Home2 Suites demonstration, which involved rioters breaking glass. Maple Grove officers assisted federal and state law enforcement on Monday.

Border czar Tom Homan told reporters on Thursday that ICE will not relent on Minnesota immigration enforcement despite backlash after two activists died in agent-involved shootings in Minneapolis over the past month.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Hudson Crozier and Jorge Ventura
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Fawns Over Don Lemon as He Dramatically Describes Details of Arrest
How Activists Embed Leftist Ideology in K–12 Schools
Homan Snaps Back at CNN Reporter Accusing ICE of Instilling 'Fear'
Democrat Mayor Admits He's Coordinating With Other Leaders to Thwart ICE
Alex Pretti's Family Hires Attorneys Connected to George Floyd and Derek Chauvin's Prosecution
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation