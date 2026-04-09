Minneapolis Madness: Dems Move to Bring Back One of the Grossest Gay Stereotypes in History

Back in the halcyon days of 2019, when former President Joe Biden was still just a former vice president only suspected of senility as opposed to a confirmed senescent, Scranton Joe went on a CNN town hall about one of the most pernicious gay stereotypes there is.

The setting was a forum for Democratic presidential contenders to discuss issues important to gay and lesbian voters. His interviewer was CNN’s Anderson Cooper, a gay man, just in case you haven’t been paying attention to the media since 1999 or so.

“Anderson, back 15, 20 years ago, we talked about this in — in San Francisco was all about, well, you know, gay — gay bathhouses,” Biden said.

“And everybody — it’s all about around-the-clock sex. It’s all — c’mon, man,” he added.

FLASHBACK: In 2019, Joe Biden ranted about bathhouses with Anderson Cooper: “Anderson, back 15, 20 years ago, we talked about this in — in San Francisco was all about, well, you know, gay — gay bath houses. And everybody — it’s all about around-the-clock sex. It’s all — come… https://t.co/PBJ3QpI306 pic.twitter.com/gSruJTevBP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 7, 2026

You know Joe Biden thinks something is silly and outdated when he brings out the “c’mon, man.” His point, as the New York Post reported at the time, was that rampant gay sex was a stereotype. He even said, “Gay couples are more likely to stay together longer than heterosexual couples.”

I’m surprised we didn’t get a “literally” or a story about how his gay friend Corn Pop, who was a bad dude, educated him about how this lavender panic was a bunch of malarkey, you lying dog-faced pony soldier.

Well, thank heavens Joe Biden — or at least his brain — isn’t around to see what Minneapolis is about to do.

According to a report Tuesday from WCCO-TV in Minneapolis, the Minneapolis City Council has referred a series of ordinances to staff that would, among other things, legalize so-called “bathhouses” that have been banned since the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s.

For those of you young and/or naïve enough to be unfamiliar with such establishments, these “bathhouses” have little to do with bathing and practically everything to do with public sex, usually of the same-sex variety and usually among men.

Even before the epidemic began, as gay journalist Randy Shilts noted in his bestselling work on the history of HIV/AIDS, “And the Band Played On,” these bathhouses were effectively breeding grounds for every sexually transmitted disease there is, from syphilis to herpes to human papillomavirus to hepatitises A through C.

Shilts concluded that these bathhouses, particularly in San Francisco, provided the perfect breeding ground for a novel and deadly virus that could not only be passed mostly through sexual intercourse but passed repeatedly through anonymous, unprotected, and dangerous sexual practices involving multitudes of people before it could even be detected — something that will clearly never happen again, of course.

From WCCO:

Adult bathhouses and sex venues were a component of nightlife prior to the advent of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s, which led to the passage of a surfeit of ordinances banning them among virtually all U.S. urban areas. As reported by the Star Tribune, the last bathhouse to operate legally in Minneapolis closed in 1988. The Star Tribune added that, in a statement, council member Jason Chavez argued, “LGBTQIA+ gathering spaces, including bathhouses, have long been targeted by criminalization and policing, and our communities have paid a devastating price for that.”

Yes, I cannot think of any more “devastating price” than the targeting of “LGBTQIA+ gathering spaces, including bathhouses.” None whatsoever. Certainly not a price like, say, a deadly disease that the world spent a decade and a half developing a regimen of antiretroviral drugs to treat. Nothing of that sort occurs to me.

These ordinances, according to WCCO, would “establish licensing and business regulations for establishments where sexual activity between consenting adults may be facilitated … amend the city’s zoning code to update definitions and standards for sexually oriented uses” and “amend the city’s health and sanitation code, specifically provisions related to contagious diseases and what the code currently calls high-risk sexual conduct.”

“Finally, a fourth ordinance would amend the city’s miscellaneous offenses code to add exceptions for licensed establishments where sexual activity between consenting adults may be facilitated,” the station reported.

“The changes aim to eliminate what officials described as stigmatizing language and reflect advances in preventative care,” WCCO noted. Because what we all need is more public sex and less stigma in America, and especially in Minneapolis.

As Dustin Grage, a Minneapolis-based journalist with Townhall.com, the bathhouse bill is only part of what the Democratic Socialists of America contingent would like to bring to the city — including special parking lots for homeless people to sleep in their cars and decriminalizing drug paraphernalia.

In other words, the city that brought America the George Floyd riots and the antics of Rep. Ilhan Omar is about to get even worse.

“This is the DSA platform for Minneapolis,” Grage told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

NEW: Minneapolis is preparing to consider legalizing adult bathhouses where residents can engage in s*xual activity. The bathhouses were legal until the 1980s before being closed because of AIDS. Council members say the LGBTQIA+ community is paying a “devastating price” due to… pic.twitter.com/I1sluOrpfX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 8, 2026

As Joe Biden himself said: “C’mon man.” And to think, we don’t have Dr. Jill Biden as first lady anymore to lend her medical services to the people of Minnesota.

It’s probably worth repeating that, while the Democrats talk “affordability” with laser-like focus in this midterm season, this is the end goal: woke depravity. And if you needed any evidence that wokeness kills, literally, here you go. Minneapolis is handing it to you. Don’t say we — heck, don’t even say Randy Shilts, certainly no Christian conservative — didn’t warn you.

On the other hand, look at the bright side: Just think of all the Tim Walz jokes.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.