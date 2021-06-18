News
Minneapolis Mayor Brings in National Guard Again After Protests

Michael Austin June 18, 2021 at 12:46pm

With Minneapolis yet again, facing the threat of violence from racial justice protesters, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey requested support from the National Guard.

On Wednesday, he got it, as the Minnesota National Guard activated roughly 100 soldiers to respond to the looming threat of civil unrest as protests and other more violent demonstrations continue following the police shooting of Winston Boogie Smith Jr.

“As you are aware, our respective offices and law enforcement agencies have been monitoring and are in close communication about the ongoing peaceful protests and potential civil unrest around the recent officer involved shooting of Winston Smith in Minneapolis,” Mayor Frey wrote in a letter addressed to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Wednesday.

“Thank you for your preparation of a limited number of National Guard soldiers.”

“It is my request that the State make Minnesota National Guard assets available to assist in ensuring calm and order throughout the city, without immediately being deployed. The City of Minneapolis understands that preparedness is essential.”

Smith, 32, was shot and killed on June 3 after an exchange of gunfire with a police fugitive task force.

According to The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Smith fired his gun at the officers as they were attempting to apprehend him over a warrant.

It was only then, according to the Bureau, that officers returned fire.

The exchange ended with Smith dead and his 27-year-old female passenger in need of hospitalization due to injuries sustained during the exchange.

Not all of the protests over Smith’s death have been “peaceful” as Frey claimed in his letter to Gov. Walz.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Another catalyst for the current Minneapolis protests and riots is the killing of 31-year-old Deona Marie Knajdek on Sunday, as reported by Fox News.

After Knajdek and a group of protesters decided to block of the intersection of West Lake Street and Girard Avenue, 35-year-old Nicholas D. Kraus decided to ram his SUV into the blockade.

Kraus has since been charged with second-degree unpremeditated murder by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.

Although Kraus’ motives are yet to be determined, protests and riots are likely to follow regardless.

After all, many of the most high-profile minority killings over the past year were the result of a wide variety of motivations on the part of the shooter.

Nevertheless, so long as the victim is a minority and the perpetrator is either white or a member of law enforcement, racial justice protesters tend to view each case as equivalent.

Michael Austin
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Conversation